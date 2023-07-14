Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase that, in the opinion of Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI,” the Fund’s investment advisor), display characteristics of a “blue chip” company. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Growth ® Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.1 billion and $2.8 trillion). In PGI’s view, “blue chip” companies typically display some or all of the following characteristics: (1) large, well-established and financially sound companies; (2) issuers with market capitalizations in the billions; (3) are considered market leaders or among the top three companies in its sector; and (4) commonly considered household names. The Fund tends to focus on securities of companies that show potential for growth of capital as well as an expectation for above average earnings. In selecting securities in which to invest, the investment advisor uses a bottom-up, fundamental process, focusing on a fundamental analysis of individual companies. The Fund invests in securities of foreign companies.