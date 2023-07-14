Home
Vitals

YTD Return

23.8%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

Net Assets

$8.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Blue Chip Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    K. William Nolin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with large market capitalizations at the time of purchase that, in the opinion of Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI,” the Fund’s investment advisor), display characteristics of a “blue chip” company. For this Fund, companies with large market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Growth® Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.1 billion and $2.8 trillion). In PGI’s view, “blue chip” companies typically display some or all of the following characteristics: (1) large, well-established and financially sound companies; (2) issuers with market capitalizations in the billions; (3) are considered market leaders or among the top three companies in its sector; and (4) commonly considered household names. The Fund tends to focus on securities of companies that show potential for growth of capital as well as an expectation for above average earnings. In selecting securities in which to invest, the investment advisor uses a bottom-up, fundamental process, focusing on a fundamental analysis of individual companies. The Fund invests in securities of foreign companies.
PGBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 64.0% 66.83%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 37.70%
3 Yr 3.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 25.45%
5 Yr 7.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 16.18%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.9% 81.6% 33.94%
2021 8.1% -31.0% 26.7% 22.34%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 37.05%
2019 7.2% -6.0% 10.6% 13.57%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 20.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -41.7% 64.0% 64.29%
1 Yr 19.3% -46.2% 77.9% 34.67%
3 Yr 3.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 25.43%
5 Yr 7.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 20.30%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -85.9% 81.6% 34.03%
2021 8.1% -31.0% 26.7% 22.26%
2020 9.1% -13.0% 34.8% 37.05%
2019 7.2% -6.0% 10.6% 13.57%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 40.10%

NAV & Total Return History

PGBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGBFX Category Low Category High PGBFX % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 B 189 K 222 B 19.44%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 75.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.11 B -1.37 M 104 B 18.20%
Weighting of Top 10 58.55% 11.4% 116.5% 7.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.56%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.11%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.66%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 5.32%
  6. TransDigm Group Inc 5.23%
  7. Brookfield Asset Management Inc Registered Shs -A- Limited Vtg 5.16%
  8. American Tower Corp 4.61%
  9. Adobe Inc 4.48%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.38% 50.26% 104.50% 28.44%
Cash 		0.62% -10.83% 49.73% 68.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 42.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 46.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 38.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 38.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBFX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.77% 0.00% 43.06% 1.89%
Technology 		22.98% 0.00% 65.70% 90.98%
Communication Services 		12.62% 0.00% 66.40% 28.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.52% 0.00% 62.57% 68.69%
Industrials 		9.97% 0.00% 30.65% 12.62%
Real Estate 		6.73% 0.00% 16.05% 2.13%
Healthcare 		6.33% 0.00% 39.76% 95.66%
Basic Materials 		2.00% 0.00% 18.91% 34.18%
Consumer Defense 		1.09% 0.00% 25.50% 80.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 56.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 70.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBFX % Rank
US 		93.01% 34.69% 100.00% 61.39%
Non US 		6.37% 0.00% 54.22% 25.57%

PGBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 20.29% 52.00%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 39.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 21.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 7.95%

Sales Fees

PGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.60% 0.00% 316.74% 37.63%

PGBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGBFX Category Low Category High PGBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 46.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGBFX Category Low Category High PGBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -6.13% 1.75% 6.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PGBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

K. William Nolin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2012

9.97

10.0%

Bill is the chief investment officer for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He has served as lead portfolio manager for the Principal MidCap Fund since its 2001 inception and related portfolios since 1999. Bill and his dedicated investment team subsequently introduced the Principal Blue Chip strategy in 2012, utilizing the same philosophy and process while extending the team’s reach to larger companies. Bill joined Principal in 1993 in corporate credit research and transitioned to equities research in 1996. He earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Bill is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Rozycki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Tom is the head of research for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for coordinating the research effort at Aligned Investors and also serves as portfolio manager for its MidCap and Blue Chip strategies. Tom joined the firm in 2001. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Drake University. Tom is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

