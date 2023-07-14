Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
23.7%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.0%
Net Assets
$8.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
58.6%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|67.49%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|39.02%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|27.16%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|16.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|35.11%
|2021
|7.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|23.52%
|2020
|9.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|38.37%
|2019
|7.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|13.67%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|21.24%
|Period
|PGBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.5%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|35.20%
|2021
|7.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|23.44%
|2020
|9.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|38.37%
|2019
|7.2%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|13.67%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|41.81%
|PGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGBEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 B
|189 K
|222 B
|19.28%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|75.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.11 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|18.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.55%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|7.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGBEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.38%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|28.28%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|67.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|42.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|46.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|38.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|38.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGBEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.77%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|1.72%
|Technology
|22.98%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|90.82%
|Communication Services
|12.62%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|27.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.52%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|68.52%
|Industrials
|9.97%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|12.46%
|Real Estate
|6.73%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|1.97%
|Healthcare
|6.33%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|95.49%
|Basic Materials
|2.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|34.02%
|Consumer Defense
|1.09%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|80.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|56.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|70.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGBEX % Rank
|US
|93.01%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|61.23%
|Non US
|6.37%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|25.41%
|PGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|36.23%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|30.23%
|PGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.60%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|37.44%
|PGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGBEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|46.57%
|PGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGBEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.70%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|75.80%
|PGBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2012
9.97
10.0%
Bill is the chief investment officer for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He has served as lead portfolio manager for the Principal MidCap Fund since its 2001 inception and related portfolios since 1999. Bill and his dedicated investment team subsequently introduced the Principal Blue Chip strategy in 2012, utilizing the same philosophy and process while extending the team’s reach to larger companies. Bill joined Principal in 1993 in corporate credit research and transitioned to equities research in 1996. He earned an MBA from the Yale School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Bill is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Tom is the head of research for Aligned Investors, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for coordinating the research effort at Aligned Investors and also serves as portfolio manager for its MidCap and Blue Chip strategies. Tom joined the firm in 2001. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Drake University. Tom is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
