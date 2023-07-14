Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
0.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 3.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|30.77%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|67.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|82.87%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PGANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|29.03%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|61.85%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGANX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|82.87%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|PGANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGANX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.2 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|96.68%
|Number of Holdings
|216
|2
|2736
|76.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.48 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|93.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.32%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|17.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGANX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.53%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|47.20%
|Cash
|4.23%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|32.56%
|Other
|0.96%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|9.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.28%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|86.60%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|90.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|84.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGANX % Rank
|Corporate
|87.34%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|85.71%
|Government
|5.22%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|7.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.64%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|32.18%
|Derivative
|1.47%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|9.24%
|Securitized
|1.32%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|20.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|69.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGANX % Rank
|US
|84.22%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|28.53%
|Non US
|10.31%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|74.50%
|PGANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|18.97%
|51.80%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|36.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PGANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|77.06%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGANX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|N/A
|PGANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGANX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.23%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|41.98%
|PGANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PGANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGANX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|PGANX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Daniel Thorogood, CFA, is a Principal and a high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s High Yield Team. Mr. Thorogood is also responsible for portfolio strategy and managing high yield bond allocations in multi-sector portfolios. Prior to joining the High Yield Team, Mr. Thorogood was a member of PGIM Fixed Income’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group. Mr. Thorogood was the head of a team of portfolio analysts who support the firm's credit-related strategies, including investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, and emerging market debt sectors. The team was primarily responsible for performing detailed portfolio analysis relative to benchmarks, monitoring portfolio risk exposures, and analyzing performance through proprietary return attribution models. Prior to joining the Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group in 1996, Mr. Thorogood was Associate Manager in PGIM Fixed Income's Trade Support and Operations Unit. He received a BS in Finance from Florida State University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. Mr. Thorogood holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Robert Cignarella, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team, which includes the US and European High Yield Bond and Bank Loan sector teams. Mr. Cignarella is also the co-Head of the Global High Yield Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Cignarella was a managing director and co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also held positions as a high yield portfolio manager and a high yield and investment grade credit analyst. Earlier, he was a financial analyst in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Cignarella received an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Michael Gormally is a Vice President, and portfolio manager and trader for PGIM Fixed Income’s U.S. High Yield Bond Team. Previously, he was an Analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group, where he managed a team of portfolio analysts dedicated to High Yield. He was responsible for the monitoring of daily risk and positioning, along with the implementation of portfolio management trading tools and performance attribution models. Before joining the Firm in 2014, Mr. Gormally was a credit analyst at BNY Mellon. Mr. Gormally received a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...