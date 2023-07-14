Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGANX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM ESG High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Clapp

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective while applying an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) methodology developed by the Fund’s subadviser in the selection of portfolio investments. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that, at the time of investment, are included in the investable universe based on the subadviser’s ESG methodology described below. For purposes of this policy, high yield fixed income instruments include fixed income instruments rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”) or BB or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), and instruments either comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or considered by the subadviser to be of comparable quality, that is, junk bonds. In selecting the Fund’s portfolio investments, the subadviser incorporates proprietary ESG criteria and employs third-party screening services as described in more detail below. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser’s ESG methodology begins with exclusionary screening, and then applies a proprietary scoring methodology focusing on factors that impact the environment and society, which include governance factors (“ESG Impact Ratings”), to construct the Fund’s portfolio.First, the subadviser will use third-party screening agents to exclude from all potential portfolio investments issuers that do not meet the subadviser’s investment criteria (which may be updated periodically). Such excluded issuers currently include: (i) those with exposure to controversial weapons (e.g., anti-personnel mines, biological and chemical weapons, cluster weapons, depleted uranium, nuclear weapons, and white phosphorus) and those with revenue above a certain threshold (as determined by the subadviser, which generally range from 5% to 25%, with the exception of gambling, which normally has a threshold of 50%) from conventional weapons (e.g., small arms sold to civilians or the military/law enforcement (such as guns, rifles, and pistols or components of these) and military weapons, military weapons systems or components of these), tobacco, thermal coal generation and extraction, oil sands extraction, artic oil and gas exploration and gambling activities; (ii) issuers that have carbon emissions activities above a certain emission intensity as determined by the subadviser; and (iii) issuers that are non-compliant with UN Global Compact principles. The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. To the extent an issuer’s status changes to meet the qualification for exclusion, the subadviser may take steps to divest its holdings of the issuer within a reasonable period of time after the issuer’s change in status. This screening criteria is subject to change over time at the subadviser’s discretion.Next, the subadviser assigns each potential investment an ESG Impact Rating (where possible). The subadviser assesses the type of investment and structure, and the ESG Impact Ratings are developed based on research and due diligence, including review of publicly available information as well as information from alternative data sources (e.g., non-governmental organization (“NGO”) analyses, governmental and inter-governmental studies, etc.) and third-party research and tools. The subadviser may supplement this information and adjust a rating based on direct engagement with the issuer. The ESG Impact Rating is assigned by assessing the impact of the following factors: environmental (e.g., reduction of environmental pollution, waste management, water consumption and climate change mitigation) and social (e.g., human rights, employee rights, health and safety and community relations). Governance factors (e.g., effective management and business conduct) are integrated into the assessment of factors that impact the environment and society. Issuers that score well with respect to these factors generally receive higher ESG Impact Ratings. While the subadviser considers ESG factors when evaluating an issuer, only one or two of these categories may be considered with respect to a particular investment or sector, and categories may be weighted differently according to the type of investment being considered.The subadviser seeks to assign each investment opportunity an ESG Impact Rating on a 100-point scale in 5-point increments, with 0 as the lowest and 100 as the highest ESG Impact Rating. An overall aggregated, or composite, ESG Impact Rating is also calculated, with ESG factors weighted differently depending on the industry. The ESG Impact Ratings are determined prior to purchase and reviewed at least annually. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will not purchase securities of issuers that have ESG Impact Ratings that are below a threshold established by the subadviser by reference to the overall aggregate ESG Impact Rating across the Fund’s investment universe, and will seek to divest within a reasonable period of time from investments for which the ESG Impact Rating falls below such threshold. However, with respect to certain issuers, the subadviser may determine that there is not sufficient information available to assign an ESG Impact Rating. Up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may normally comprise investments without ESG Impact Ratings. The subadviser may periodically update its ESG Impact Rating methodology.After identifying the relevant investable universe based on its ESG methodology (i.e., screening and application of ESG Impact Ratings), the subadviser then selects securities for the Fund using a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook aredetermined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer, which includes a review of the composition of revenue, profitability, cash flow margin, and leverage, as well as an assessment of the issuer's corporate governance (e.g., ownership structures and board effectiveness). The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. When selecting securities for the Fund, the subadviser seeks to ensure that the average ESG Impact Rating of the portfolio as a whole is better than the average ESG Impact Rating of the investable universe.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its investable assets in U.S. currency-denominated fixed income securities of foreign governments and other foreign issuers, including Brady Bonds, which are long-term bonds issued by developing nations, and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its investable assets in foreign currency-denominated fixed income securities issued by foreign or domestic issuers. Foreign government fixed income securities include securities issued by quasi-governmental entities, governmental agencies, supranational entities and other governmental entities. The Fund's investments in foreign issuers may include issuers located anywhere in the world, including emerging markets. From time to time the Fund’s investments may be concentrated in a geographic region or country.The Fund may use various derivative strategies to try to improve the Fund’s returns. The subadviser may also use hedging techniques to try to protect the Fund’s assets. Although the Fund has the flexibility to make use of derivatives, it may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions.
Read More

PGANX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -7.1% 10.3% 30.77%
1 Yr 0.9% -9.9% 18.7% 67.44%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -33.4% 3.6% 82.87%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -14.3% 7.8% 29.03%
1 Yr 0.9% -18.1% 22.2% 61.85%
3 Yr N/A* -11.1% 72.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGANX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -33.4% 3.6% 82.87%
2021 N/A -4.3% 5.4% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGANX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGANX Category Low Category High PGANX % Rank
Net Assets 23.2 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 96.68%
Number of Holdings 216 2 2736 76.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.48 M -492 M 2.55 B 93.23%
Weighting of Top 10 19.32% 3.0% 100.0% 17.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 4.86%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.90%
  3. United Rentals (North America), Inc. 3.75% 1.84%
  4. CCO Holdings, LLC/ CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.25% 1.80%
  5. PGIM Core Short-Term Bond 1.40%
  6. T-Mobile US Inc 7.625% 1.28%
  7. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation 6.875% 1.25%
  8. Verscend Escrow Corp 9.75% 1.22%
  9. Bausch Health Companies Inc 5.25% 1.14%
  10. Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2015-5 Ltd. 2.14271% 1.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGANX % Rank
Bonds 		94.53% 0.00% 154.38% 47.20%
Cash 		4.23% -52.00% 100.00% 32.56%
Other 		0.96% -63.70% 32.06% 9.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.28% 0.00% 17.89% 86.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 90.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 84.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGANX % Rank
Corporate 		87.34% 0.00% 129.69% 85.71%
Government 		5.22% 0.00% 99.07% 7.07%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.64% 0.00% 99.98% 32.18%
Derivative 		1.47% 0.00% 45.95% 9.24%
Securitized 		1.32% 0.00% 97.24% 20.20%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 69.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGANX % Rank
US 		84.22% 0.00% 150.64% 28.53%
Non US 		10.31% 0.00% 118.12% 74.50%

PGANX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 18.97% 51.80%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.84% 36.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.25% 0.00% 5.75% 77.06%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGANX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% N/A

PGANX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGANX Category Low Category High PGANX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.23% 0.00% 37.22% 41.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGANX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGANX Category Low Category High PGANX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGANX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGANX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Clapp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Brian Clapp, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Previously, Mr. Clapp was a senior high yield credit analyst on PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research team. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 from Muzinich & Co. While there, Mr. Clapp held several positions, including portfolio manager for a high yield bond based hedge fund, hedge fund credit analyst, and credit analyst covering the chemical, industrial, and transportation sectors. Earlier at Triton Partners, an institutional high yield fund manager, Mr. Clapp was a credit analyst covering the metals and mining, healthcare, homebuilding, building products and transportation sectors. He received a BS in Finance from Bryant College, and an MS in Computational Finance, and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon. Mr. Clapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Spano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Robert Spano, CFA, CPA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2007, Mr. Spano was a high yield credit analyst for 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the health, lodging, consumer, gaming, restaurants, and chemical industries. Earlier, he worked as an investment analyst in the Project Finance Unit of Prudential Financial’s private placement group. Mr. Spano also held positions in the internal audit and risk management units of Prudential Securities. He received a BS in Accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from New York University. Mr. Spano holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

Ryan Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Ryan Kelly, CFA, is Principal and high yield portfolio manager for Prudential Fixed Income's High Yield Team. Prior to assuming his current position in 2012, Mr. Kelly was a high yield credit analyst for nearly 10 years in Prudential Fixed Income's Credit Research Group, covering the automotive, energy, and finance sectors. Previously, Mr. Kelly was a senior high yield bond analyst at Muzinich & Company. Earlier, he was a senior associate at PNC Capital Markets/PNC Bank where he worked in the high yield bond, mergers and acquisition (M&A) and loan syndication groups. Mr. Kelly began his career as an investment banker at Chase Manhattan Bank, working on project finance transactions and M&A advisory mandates for the electric power sector. He earned a BA in Economics from Michigan State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Daniel Thorogood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Daniel Thorogood, CFA, is a Principal and a high yield portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s High Yield Team. Mr. Thorogood is also responsible for portfolio strategy and managing high yield bond allocations in multi-sector portfolios. Prior to joining the High Yield Team, Mr. Thorogood was a member of PGIM Fixed Income’s Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group. Mr. Thorogood was the head of a team of portfolio analysts who support the firm's credit-related strategies, including investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, and emerging market debt sectors. The team was primarily responsible for performing detailed portfolio analysis relative to benchmarks, monitoring portfolio risk exposures, and analyzing performance through proprietary return attribution models. Prior to joining the Quantitative Research and Risk Management Group in 1996, Mr. Thorogood was Associate Manager in PGIM Fixed Income's Trade Support and Operations Unit. He received a BS in Finance from Florida State University and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. Mr. Thorogood holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Cignarella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Robert Cignarella, CFA, is a Managing Director and Head of PGIM Fixed Income's Leveraged Finance Team, which includes the US and European High Yield Bond and Bank Loan sector teams. Mr. Cignarella is also the co-Head of the Global High Yield Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Cignarella was a managing director and co-head of high yield and bank loans at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He also held positions as a high yield portfolio manager and a high yield and investment grade credit analyst. Earlier, he was a financial analyst in the investment banking division of Salomon Brothers. Mr. Cignarella received an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Michael Gormally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Michael Gormally is a Vice President, and portfolio manager and trader for PGIM Fixed Income’s U.S. High Yield Bond Team. Previously, he was an Analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group, where he managed a team of portfolio analysts dedicated to High Yield. He was responsible for the monitoring of daily risk and positioning, along with the implementation of portfolio management trading tools and performance attribution models. Before joining the Firm in 2014, Mr. Gormally was a credit analyst at BNY Mellon. Mr. Gormally received a BA in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

