Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.5%
1 yr return
-10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$34.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
85.0%
Expense Ratio 1.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|PGAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-24.4%
|26.5%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-16.9%
|45.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|15.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|15.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.6%
|14.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PGAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|3.6%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-1.3%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-25.7%
|1.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|23.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.5%
|216.9%
|N/A
|PGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.6 M
|3.53 M
|107 B
|88.37%
|Number of Holdings
|558
|2
|2709
|45.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.7 M
|-15.2 M
|21.5 B
|81.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.98%
|10.0%
|100.0%
|17.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Cash
|99.74%
|-160.17%
|127.83%
|9.09%
|Stocks
|0.25%
|-12.12%
|97.61%
|99.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.85%
|65.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|213.06%
|0.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|79.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-15.70%
|175.29%
|95.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.51%
|0.00%
|46.60%
|2.23%
|Technology
|14.98%
|0.00%
|40.06%
|87.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.57%
|0.00%
|78.61%
|64.98%
|Industrials
|9.10%
|0.14%
|33.43%
|75.91%
|Energy
|8.63%
|0.00%
|33.63%
|36.64%
|Basic Materials
|8.31%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|5.26%
|Healthcare
|7.86%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|53.85%
|Communication Services
|7.49%
|0.00%
|33.88%
|75.30%
|Consumer Defense
|5.19%
|0.00%
|32.51%
|20.04%
|Utilities
|4.43%
|0.00%
|37.12%
|86.44%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|83.81%
|41.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Non US
|0.16%
|-3.71%
|60.41%
|97.23%
|US
|0.09%
|-8.41%
|92.07%
|99.41%
|PGAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.84%
|0.15%
|3.14%
|49.60%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|94.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PGAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PGAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|427.00%
|N/A
|PGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.31%
|0.00%
|6.13%
|15.16%
|PGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGAHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.02%
|-2.24%
|7.33%
|N/A
|PGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Crispin Walker-Buckton is an Implementation Researcher at PGIM Wadhwani. Prior to joining PGIM Wadhwani, Crispin worked at G-Research and the Bank of England. Crispin has a BA in Mathematics and Computation from Trinity College, Oxford.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Michael Dicks is the Chief Economist and Deputy Head of Research for PGIM Wadhwani. Prior to joining PGIM Wadhwani, he worked as the Chief Economist at Barclays Wealth, where he ran the Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, he worked two secondments at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund for the Bank of England. He also served as an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and as the Chief European Economist at Lehman Brothers. Michael earned both his BSc and MSc in Mathematical Economics and Econometrics from the London School of Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Tom Andrews is a Quantitative Researcher at PGIM Wadhwani. In this capacity, he works on developing and enhancing strategies deployed across PGIM Wadhwani’s products. Prior to joining PGIM Wadhwani, he worked for Lehman Brothers, Barclays Wealth and Nomura, where he began work on style-based investing. Tom earned an MA and an MMath in mathematics at Trinity College, Cambridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Dr. Sushil Wadhwani, CBE, is the Chief Investment Officer for QMAW, originally founded as Wadhwani Asset Management in October 2002. Prior to joining QMA, Sushil served as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wadhwani Asset Management. He was formerly a full-time member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England from 1999 to 2002. Prior to this, his roles included director of research, head of systems trading and partner at the Tudor Group, and director of equity strategy at Goldman Sachs International Ltd, and as an academic economist at the London School of Economics. He has over 25 years of quantitative modelling experience and runs a high calibre team of quantitative and qualitative research analysts, whose investment experience is drawn from a variety of different backgrounds across finance, industry, the government and academia. He has an outstanding track record of producing returns uncorrelated to traditional markets. Sushil is an emeritus governor at the London School of Economics and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Sushil earned a BSc, MSc and PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|29.77
|6.5
|8.75
