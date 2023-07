Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds and other fixed-income securities that are tied economically to an emerging market, and in derivatives on such investments. The types of fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests include convertible bonds, credit- and index-linked securities, non-registered and restricted securities (including those issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S), securities issued by distressed or bankrupt issuers, and securities issued by the U.S government or U.S. government-sponsored enterprises. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities. The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to an emerging market if the issuer or guarantor of the security has its principal place of business or principal office in an emerging market, has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market, or derives a majority of its revenue from emerging markets. Emerging markets include frontier markets. The Fund uses derivatives to enhance return and to hedge and manage investment risks. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. Specifically, the Fund uses forward contracts, futures, options, and swaps. The Fund invests in cash and cash equivalents to support certain of these investments, as well as for other purposes. The Fund’s investment process focuses primarily on market level analysis of global markets and political developments and their impact on individual countries and companies in emerging markets. The Fund uses a top-down portfolio construction process, blending both fundamental and technical considerations. The investment strategy provides considerable flexibility to invest in various asset classes, capital structures, maturities, and currencies. The Fund invests, without limitation, in high yield securities (also known as “junk”) rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc., and BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) (if the security has been rated by only one of these agencies, that rating will determine whether the security is below investment grade; if the security has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether the security is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The Fund’s holdings range in maturity from overnight to 30 years or more and are not subject to any minimum credit rating standard.