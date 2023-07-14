The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in the shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) with each Underlying Fund investing primarily in, or are otherwise exposed to, domestic and foreign fixed income securities or equity securities that pay dividends. Fixed income securities may be of any maturity or credit rating, including high-yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”). Equity securities may be issued by domestic or foreign issuers and may be of any market capitalization. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

The Fund defines high-yield fixed income securities as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”).

Pacific Financial Group, LLC ( the “Adviser”) intends to take a tactical approach to managing the Fund. If the Adviser believes that the market conditions are unfavorable for having investment exposure to fixed income securities or dividend-paying equity securities, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets into money market funds or other cash equivalents. During such unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in money market funds or other cash equivalents.

In selecting Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes research services provided by Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (“Counterpoint”) and by Janus Capital Management LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Henderson Group plc (“Janus”), including data and analysis about mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by (i) Counterpoint (“Counterpoint Underlying Funds”), (ii) Janus (“Janus Underlying Funds”); and (iii) Other Underlying Funds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 20%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 20% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.