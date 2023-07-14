Home
PFG Tactical Income Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFTSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (PFTSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$117 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFTSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG Tactical Income Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in the shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) with each Underlying Fund investing primarily in, or are otherwise exposed to, domestic and foreign fixed income securities or equity securities that pay dividends. Fixed income securities may be of any maturity or credit rating, including high-yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”). Equity securities may be issued by domestic or foreign issuers and may be of any market capitalization. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

The Fund defines high-yield fixed income securities as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”).

Pacific Financial Group, LLC ( the “Adviser”) intends to take a tactical approach to managing the Fund. If the Adviser believes that the market conditions are unfavorable for having investment exposure to fixed income securities or dividend-paying equity securities, the Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets into money market funds or other cash equivalents. During such unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in money market funds or other cash equivalents.

In selecting Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes research services provided by Counterpoint Mutual Funds, LLC (“Counterpoint”) and by Janus Capital Management LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Henderson Group plc (“Janus”), including data and analysis about mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by (i) Counterpoint (“Counterpoint Underlying Funds”), (ii) Janus (“Janus Underlying Funds”); and (iii) Other Underlying Funds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 20%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 20% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

PFTSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -8.1% 18.8% 20.54%
1 Yr 4.5% -10.0% 54.2% 5.42%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.8% 9.7% 78.90%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -35.0% 33.6% 21.97%
2021 -3.2% -5.9% 7.0% 99.30%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.0% 18.8% 20.54%
1 Yr 4.5% -10.0% 54.2% 4.97%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.8% 9.7% 79.04%
5 Yr N/A* -6.5% 7.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFTSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -35.0% 33.6% 21.97%
2021 -3.2% -5.9% 14.7% 99.30%
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -2.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFTSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFTSX Category Low Category High PFTSX % Rank
Net Assets 117 M 130 K 62.8 B 83.41%
Number of Holdings 21 3 25236 64.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.3 M 125 K 11 B 78.23%
Weighting of Top 10 79.56% 6.3% 100.0% 35.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sierra Tactical Bond Instl 17.16%
  2. Counterpoint Tactical Income I 16.44%
  3. Janus Henderson Global Equity Income N 9.77%
  4. Janus Henderson Contrarian N 5.78%
  5. Janus Henderson Developed World Bond N 5.23%
  6. Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences N 5.14%
  7. Janus Henderson Flexible Bond N 5.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTSX % Rank
Bonds 		49.58% 11.31% 89.41% 68.55%
Stocks 		41.42% 3.48% 51.81% 34.84%
Cash 		5.14% -35.68% 69.40% 46.03%
Other 		2.16% -4.68% 21.77% 14.06%
Convertible Bonds 		1.47% 0.00% 71.77% 29.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% 0.00% 21.95% 41.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTSX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.25% 0.00% 24.25% 0.23%
Technology 		23.30% 0.22% 27.92% 5.25%
Financial Services 		12.03% 0.00% 83.50% 88.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.60% 0.00% 14.20% 36.76%
Industrials 		7.13% 0.14% 17.90% 92.69%
Communication Services 		5.61% 0.00% 11.11% 68.95%
Consumer Defense 		5.19% 0.00% 51.19% 89.04%
Basic Materials 		4.90% 0.00% 32.82% 22.37%
Energy 		2.62% 0.00% 62.93% 89.27%
Utilities 		2.61% 0.00% 48.33% 76.26%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 43.16% 94.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTSX % Rank
US 		25.31% 3.48% 51.08% 55.33%
Non US 		16.11% 0.00% 25.18% 6.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTSX % Rank
Corporate 		58.81% 0.00% 96.66% 13.83%
Government 		19.00% 0.00% 94.29% 75.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.30% 0.15% 71.66% 44.22%
Securitized 		6.35% 0.00% 52.08% 83.45%
Derivative 		2.54% 0.00% 27.44% 26.08%
Municipal 		2.00% 0.00% 99.85% 13.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTSX % Rank
US 		41.70% 9.98% 83.14% 61.00%
Non US 		7.88% 0.00% 30.21% 46.26%

PFTSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 13.45% 4.34%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 14.40%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.01% 0.70% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFTSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 2.00% 380.00% 82.20%

PFTSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFTSX Category Low Category High PFTSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.04% 0.00% 6.08% 95.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFTSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFTSX Category Low Category High PFTSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.59% -1.22% 6.83% 55.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFTSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFTSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

