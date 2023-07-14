The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Meeder Investment Management Company (“Meeder”), under normal circumstances (“Meeder Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Meeder Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Meeder (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Meeder Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes research services provided by Meeder, including data and analysis about the Meeder Underlying Funds.

The Adviser invests in Meeder Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that have a maximum exposure of 90% in domestic and foreign securities of any market capitalization and a minimum exposure of 10% to fixed income securities of domestic and foreign fixed income securities of any duration or credit quality including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). During certain negative market periods, the Meeder Underlying Funds and Underlying Funds may take a defensive tactical position and invest up to 100% of their assets in fixed income securities, money market funds and cash other cash equivalents. During such periods, the Meeder Underlying Funds, Other Underlying Funds and, consequently the Fund, will not have any equity securities exposure.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Meeder Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Meeder Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 35%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 35% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.