Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFTEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Retirement (PFTEX) Primary
PFTEX (Mutual Fund)

PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Retirement (PFTEX) Primary
PFTEX (Mutual Fund)

PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Retirement (PFTEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund

PFTEX | Fund

$9.27

$118 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

-7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$118 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund

PFTEX | Fund

$9.27

$118 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

PFTEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG Meeder Tactical Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Meeder Investment Management Company (“Meeder”), under normal circumstances (“Meeder Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Meeder Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Meeder (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Meeder Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes research services provided by Meeder, including data and analysis about the Meeder Underlying Funds.

The Adviser invests in Meeder Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that have a maximum exposure of 90% in domestic and foreign securities of any market capitalization and a minimum exposure of 10% to fixed income securities of domestic and foreign fixed income securities of any duration or credit quality including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). During certain negative market periods, the Meeder Underlying Funds and Underlying Funds may take a defensive tactical position and invest up to 100% of their assets in fixed income securities, money market funds and cash other cash equivalents. During such periods, the Meeder Underlying Funds, Other Underlying Funds and, consequently the Fund, will not have any equity securities exposure.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Meeder Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Meeder Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 35%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 35% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFTEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -12.3% 53.7% 23.55%
1 Yr -7.5% -18.8% 40.4% 92.15%
3 Yr -1.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 57.98%
5 Yr -1.7%* -13.4% 10.2% 66.52%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -48.5% 15.7% 92.53%
2021 4.6% -10.0% 21.8% 22.08%
2020 0.7% -5.8% 15.2% 69.78%
2019 2.4% -2.2% 6.5% 54.79%
2018 -1.1% -6.8% 0.3% 12.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -23.0% 53.7% 23.14%
1 Yr -7.5% -18.8% 40.4% 89.67%
3 Yr -1.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 57.33%
5 Yr -1.7%* -13.4% 10.2% 70.56%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -48.5% 15.7% 92.53%
2021 4.6% -10.0% 21.8% 22.08%
2020 0.7% -5.8% 15.2% 69.78%
2019 2.4% -2.2% 6.5% 54.79%
2018 -1.1% -6.8% 0.3% 19.51%

NAV & Total Return History

PFTEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFTEX Category Low Category High PFTEX % Rank
Net Assets 118 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 60.91%
Number of Holdings 11 2 3255 87.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 349 K 12.1 B 48.56%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.2% 100.0% 1.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meeder Muirfield Institutional 55.80%
  2. Meeder Dynamic Allocation Institutional 16.91%
  3. Meeder Spectrum Institutional 9.98%
  4. Meeder Balanced Institutional 8.00%
  5. Meeder Moderate Allocation Institutional 3.53%
  6. Meeder Conservative Allocation Instl 2.83%
  7. Meeder Tactical Income Institutional 1.46%
  8. Performance Trust Strategic Bond 1.33%
  9. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTEX % Rank
Stocks 		59.21% 0.00% 238.38% 31.69%
Cash 		35.22% -65.52% 88.88% 15.64%
Bonds 		5.47% 0.00% 106.59% 75.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.07% 0.00% 8.92% 46.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 6.21% 20.16%
Other 		0.01% -72.87% 73.78% 60.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTEX % Rank
Technology 		25.53% 0.00% 85.77% 12.14%
Healthcare 		16.97% 0.00% 38.63% 24.76%
Financial Services 		13.52% 0.00% 98.22% 33.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 0.00% 25.83% 35.92%
Industrials 		7.71% 0.00% 23.85% 66.99%
Communication Services 		7.65% 0.00% 21.61% 26.21%
Consumer Defense 		5.24% 0.00% 37.51% 60.19%
Energy 		4.85% 0.00% 60.89% 56.80%
Real Estate 		3.53% 0.00% 99.45% 44.17%
Utilities 		2.42% 0.00% 91.12% 62.14%
Basic Materials 		2.13% 0.00% 56.73% 75.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTEX % Rank
US 		50.92% -1.19% 235.84% 27.98%
Non US 		8.29% -6.82% 98.11% 41.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		89.00% -72.56% 100.00% 23.46%
Corporate 		4.33% 0.00% 98.28% 53.09%
Securitized 		3.08% 0.00% 52.99% 35.39%
Government 		2.61% 0.00% 99.78% 76.95%
Municipal 		0.93% 0.00% 19.13% 7.00%
Derivative 		0.05% 0.00% 71.81% 41.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFTEX % Rank
US 		4.81% -17.22% 99.80% 73.25%
Non US 		0.66% -2.67% 63.37% 60.49%

PFTEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.21% 4.40% 18.49%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 90.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 33.13%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.05% 0.70% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 1.75% 441.00% 15.31%

PFTEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFTEX Category Low Category High PFTEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 45.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFTEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFTEX Category Low Category High PFTEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -2.01% 13.72% 87.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFTEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFTEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×