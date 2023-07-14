The SBH Focused Small Value Fund invests in the securities of smaller companies that the sub‑advisor to the Fund (the “manager” or “sub‑advisor”) believes have strong appreciation potential. Under normal market conditions, the SBH Focused Small Value Fund’s portfolio is typically composed of between 20 and 40 stocks. Under normal market conditions, the SBH Focused Small Value Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, in securities of small‑sized U.S. value companies, as measured by market capitalization at the time of acquisition. Concentration of investments in certain sectors – including, but not limited to, the financial, industrial and technology sectors – may occur from time to time as a result of the implementation of the SBH Focused Small Value Fund’s investment strategy by the manager.

The manager may invest up to 15% of the SBH Focused Small Value Fund’s net assets in the securities of foreign companies, including those located in emerging markets. iM Global defines an emerging market country as any country that is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

By executing its investment strategy, the SBH Focused Small Value Fund seeks to:

• leverage the efforts of an experienced, high quality manager;

• access the favorite stock-picking ideas of the manager at any point in time; and

• deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 20 to 40) and industries while still allowing the manager to focus on only its favorite stocks.

iM Global defines a “small company” as one whose market capitalization falls below the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index, which, as of February 28, 2022, was $11.969 billion. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of 2,000 small‑sized companies with market capitalizations averaging $3.253 billion as of February 28, 2022.

Value stocks are those that are believed to be undervalued in comparison to their peers due to adverse business developments or other factors. Value companies include, but are not limited to, those companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index.

Generally, a security may be sold: (1) if the manager believes the security’s market price exceeds the manager’s estimate of intrinsic value; (2) if the manager’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (3) if a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (4) if general market conditions trigger a change in the manager’s assessment criteria; or (5) for other portfolio management reasons. The SBH Focused Small Value Fund’s investment manager may trade its portfolio frequently.