YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
22.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$53.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.15%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|leverage the efforts of an experienced, high quality manager;
|access the favorite stock-picking ideas of the manager at any point in time; and
|deliver a portfolio that is prudently diversified in terms of stocks (typically 20 to 40) and industries while still allowing the manager to focus on only its favorite stocks.
|Period
|PFSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|10.75%
|1 Yr
|22.8%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|1.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|29.23%
|2021
|8.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|59.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PFSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|10.32%
|1 Yr
|22.8%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|1.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.4%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|29.23%
|2021
|8.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|59.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|PFSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.2 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|85.62%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|10
|1551
|93.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.4 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|80.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.79%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|15.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.12%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|81.13%
|Cash
|3.88%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|18.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|52.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|52.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|51.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|52.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSVX % Rank
|Industrials
|34.87%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|2.63%
|Financial Services
|14.26%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|88.40%
|Technology
|14.20%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|9.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.88%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|66.96%
|Basic Materials
|9.11%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|10.07%
|Consumer Defense
|7.86%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|9.19%
|Healthcare
|4.78%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|66.96%
|Real Estate
|2.78%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|81.62%
|Energy
|2.26%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|91.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|89.28%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSVX % Rank
|US
|93.70%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|59.44%
|Non US
|2.42%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|55.10%
|PFSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|32.10%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PFSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PFSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.15%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|41.73%
|PFSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|65.10%
|PFSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PFSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.04%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|79.17%
|PFSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Shaun Nicholson is a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager for Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value Concentrated strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy. Mr. Nicholson is responsible for research related to materials, autos/transports, industrials, regional banks and energy within the respective portfolios. He joined SBH in 2011 after having spent more than six years at Kennedy Capital Management. Prior to Kennedy, Mr. Nicholson's experience was as an Associate Portfolio Manager at U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and as a Financial Analyst at The Boeing Company. Mr. Nicholson earned a B.S. from Seton Hall University and earned an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He has been in the investment industry since 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Jeremy DeGroot, CFA MA, Principal, Chief Investment Officer Jeremy joined Litman Gregory in 1999 and became a principal in 2003. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's manager due diligence, asset class research, and portfolio allocation decisions. Jeremy is also Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity, International, and Smaller Companies funds. He is frequently quoted in the national media in the areas of asset allocation and manager selection. Jeremy holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jeremy was an Economic Consulting Services Manager with KPMG Peat Marwick and was a Senior Economist with the Law & Economics Consulting Group. Jeremy is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Madison (BS - Economics) and University of California - Berkeley (MA - Economics).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Jack Chee Principal, Senior Research Analyst and Co-PortfolioManager Jack joined Litman Gregory in 2000 and became a principal in 2011. He is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund, High Income Alternatives Fund, and Smaller Companies Fund. Jack's research responsibilities include asset-class analysis on the majority of fixed-income markets as well as the equity REIT market. He is also responsible for selecting and monitoring equity, fixed-income, and REIT money managers. His analysis appears regularly on AdvisorIntelligence. Prior to joining Litman Gregory, Jack was an analyst with Value Line Mutual Fund Survey. Jack is a graduate of Drexel University (BS - Mechanical Engineering).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
