Trending ETFs

PFG MFS Aggressive Growth Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFSMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.94 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Retirement (PFSMX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PFG MFS Aggressive Growth Strategy Fund

PFSMX | Fund

$8.94

$89 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$89 M

Holdings in Top 10

82.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG MFS Aggressive Growth Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company (d/b/a/ MFS Investment Management) (“MFS”), under normal market circumstances (“MFS Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in MFS Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than MFS (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances In selecting MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by MFS, including data and analysis about the MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

The Adviser expects that at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to MFS Underlying Funds that invest primarily in either equity securities without regard to market capitalization or country exposure; fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds); or commodity and real estate-related securities that provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio of more traditional equity and fixed income securities (“Specialty Securities”); with the balance of the Fund’s assets being invested in Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in either equity securities without regard to market capitalization or country exposure; fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds); or Specialty Securities, The percentage of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equities, fixed-income securities, Specialty Securities and cash equivalents varies.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific MFS Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -35.6% 29.2% 44.41%
1 Yr -6.5% 17.3% 252.4% 71.70%
3 Yr -6.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 58.27%
5 Yr -2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 66.43%
2021 -1.3% -38.3% 47.1% 28.07%
2020 2.7% -54.2% 0.6% 14.13%
2019 5.8% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.0% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -35.6% 29.2% 45.41%
1 Yr -6.5% 11.4% 252.4% 67.73%
3 Yr -6.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 56.45%
5 Yr -2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -24.3% 957.1% 66.43%
2021 -1.3% -33.1% 47.1% 28.19%
2020 2.7% -44.4% 1.8% 30.42%
2019 5.8% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.0% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFSMX Category Low Category High PFSMX % Rank
Net Assets 89 M 199 K 133 B 64.36%
Number of Holdings 18 1 9075 94.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.9 M -18 M 37.6 B 48.24%
Weighting of Top 10 82.06% 9.1% 100.0% 2.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MFS Value R6 11.84%
  2. MFS Growth R6 11.39%
  3. MFS Research R6 10.98%
  4. MFS Mid Cap Value R6 10.16%
  5. MFS Mid Cap Growth R6 9.62%
  6. MFS Research International R6 7.93%
  7. MFS International Large Cap Value I 5.16%
  8. MFS Instl International Equity 5.03%
  9. MFS International Growth R6 4.98%
  10. MFS Global Real Estate R6 4.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSMX % Rank
Stocks 		92.51% 61.84% 125.47% 90.97%
Cash 		7.41% -174.70% 23.12% 8.48%
Bonds 		0.05% -1.50% 161.67% 6.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.01% 5.28% 22.14%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 23.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 3.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSMX % Rank
Technology 		16.45% 0.00% 49.87% 68.39%
Financial Services 		16.23% 0.00% 38.42% 52.31%
Industrials 		13.52% 0.00% 44.06% 24.89%
Healthcare 		12.50% 0.00% 35.42% 42.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.76% 0.00% 40.94% 69.27%
Real Estate 		7.86% 0.00% 39.48% 1.54%
Communication Services 		6.44% 0.00% 57.66% 67.07%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 73.28% 54.07%
Basic Materials 		5.35% 0.00% 38.60% 25.00%
Utilities 		3.00% 0.00% 29.12% 37.67%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 21.15% 48.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSMX % Rank
US 		58.31% 0.13% 103.82% 27.64%
Non US 		34.20% 0.58% 99.46% 86.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.07% 0.00% 100.00% 76.73%
Corporate 		0.68% 0.00% 99.70% 17.11%
Government 		0.24% 0.00% 100.00% 6.15%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 100.00% 11.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 7.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 7.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSMX % Rank
US 		0.04% -0.01% 130.80% 6.28%
Non US 		0.01% -11.21% 30.87% 12.44%

PFSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 44.27% 16.08%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.82% 98.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 13.75%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.01% 0.76% 98.37%

Sales Fees

PFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 395.00% 2.52%

PFSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFSMX Category Low Category High PFSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 11.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFSMX Category Low Category High PFSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.18% -4.27% 12.65% 86.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

