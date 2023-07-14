The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company (d/b/a/ MFS Investment Management) (“MFS”), under normal market circumstances (“MFS Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in MFS Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than MFS (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances In selecting MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by MFS, including data and analysis about the MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

The Adviser expects that at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to MFS Underlying Funds that invest primarily in either equity securities without regard to market capitalization or country exposure; fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds); or commodity and real estate-related securities that provide diversification benefits when added to a portfolio of more traditional equity and fixed income securities (“Specialty Securities”); with the balance of the Fund’s assets being invested in Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in either equity securities without regard to market capitalization or country exposure; fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds); or Specialty Securities, The percentage of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equities, fixed-income securities, Specialty Securities and cash equivalents varies.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in MFS Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific MFS Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.