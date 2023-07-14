Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Paradigm Select Fund

mutual fund
PFSLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.64 -0.47 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PFSLX) Primary
PFSLX (Mutual Fund)

Paradigm Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.64 -0.47 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PFSLX) Primary
PFSLX (Mutual Fund)

Paradigm Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$65.64 -0.47 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PFSLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Paradigm Select Fund

PFSLX | Fund

$65.64

$122 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

Net Assets

$122 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$66.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.64%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Paradigm Select Fund

PFSLX | Fund

$65.64

$122 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.50%

PFSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Paradigm Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paradigm Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Candace Weir

Fund Description

The Select Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies with market capitalizations between $500 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase that the Advisor believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired.

Read More

PFSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -23.7% 31.6% 2.76%
1 Yr 22.6% -41.1% 28.9% 1.50%
3 Yr 15.6%* -20.8% 20.7% 2.59%
5 Yr 10.3%* -15.0% 80.6% 1.65%
10 Yr 5.6%* -10.0% 11.3% 14.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -52.6% 20.1% 84.77%
2021 14.4% -25.0% 15.1% 0.78%
2020 8.0% -2.9% 196.6% 4.02%
2019 8.3% -2.6% 8.3% 0.28%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 28.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -27.0% 31.6% 2.51%
1 Yr 22.6% -41.1% 48.6% 1.25%
3 Yr 15.6%* -20.8% 20.7% 2.38%
5 Yr 10.3%* -15.0% 80.6% 3.49%
10 Yr 5.6%* -9.0% 12.9% 30.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -52.6% 20.1% 84.77%
2021 14.4% -25.0% 15.1% 0.78%
2020 8.0% -2.9% 196.6% 4.02%
2019 8.3% -2.6% 8.3% 0.28%
2018 -2.6% -11.1% 0.0% 50.15%

NAV & Total Return History

PFSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFSLX Category Low Category High PFSLX % Rank
Net Assets 122 M 481 K 145 B 75.31%
Number of Holdings 50 1 2445 74.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 58.46%
Weighting of Top 10 43.74% 2.9% 100.0% 11.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Globus Medical Inc Class A 6.25%
  2. Builders FirstSource Inc 5.99%
  3. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 5.14%
  4. Kforce Inc 4.47%
  5. PerkinElmer Inc 4.38%
  6. Marvell Technology Inc 4.31%
  7. Teradyne Inc 3.88%
  8. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 3.71%
  9. EMCOR Group Inc 3.38%
  10. Match Group Inc 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 0.00% 100.57% 41.79%
Cash 		0.87% -2.51% 100.00% 58.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 96.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 95.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 96.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 96.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSLX % Rank
Technology 		40.65% 0.00% 40.65% 0.25%
Industrials 		25.82% 0.00% 45.89% 4.24%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 47.15% 8.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.18% 2.49% 46.48% 90.77%
Basic Materials 		5.74% 0.00% 26.18% 46.38%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 30.98% 33.67%
Real Estate 		1.26% 0.00% 25.82% 85.79%
Financial Services 		0.96% 0.00% 46.10% 99.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 99.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 99.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSLX % Rank
US 		91.29% 0.00% 100.04% 80.35%
Non US 		7.84% 0.00% 27.19% 12.44%

PFSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.03% 33.98% 22.59%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 22.56%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.30% 27.73%

Sales Fees

PFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 80.77%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.64% 0.00% 321.00% 4.82%

PFSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFSLX Category Low Category High PFSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 97.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFSLX Category Low Category High PFSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -2.06% 3.38% 83.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Candace Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Candace King Weir serves as Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She has devoted over 30 years to investment management and researching small-cap companies. Candace founded C.L. King & Associates, an institutional research firm specializing in small-cap stocks, in 1972 and serves as its President. Candace founded Paradigm Capital Management in 1994 in order to focus on growing the institutional asset management business. Candace received her BA from Vassar College. Candace currently serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Albany Medical Center, where she previously served as the Chair of the Investment Committee.

Amelia Weir

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Amelia Weir serves as Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She joined the firm in September 2008. Prior to joining Paradigm, Amelia was a portfolio manager with William D. Witter, Inc. and previously worked as an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns & Co, Inc. Amelia earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College, where she graduated magna cum laude, and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×