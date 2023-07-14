Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.2%
1 yr return
22.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
Net Assets
$122 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.7%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.64%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Select Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies with market capitalizations between $500 million and $10 billion at the time of purchase that the Advisor believes have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may be overweight in certain sectors at various times. Securities are sold when they have realized their anticipated value or if new investment opportunities with higher expected returns are acquired.
|Period
|PFSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.2%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|2.51%
|1 Yr
|22.6%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|1.25%
|3 Yr
|15.6%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|2.38%
|5 Yr
|10.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|3.49%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|30.37%
* Annualized
|Period
|PFSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.5%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|84.77%
|2021
|14.4%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|0.78%
|2020
|8.0%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|4.02%
|2019
|8.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|0.28%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|50.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|41.79%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|58.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|96.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|95.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|96.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|96.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSLX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|80.35%
|Non US
|7.84%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|12.44%
|PFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|22.59%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.56%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|27.73%
|PFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|80.77%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|97.77%
|PFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|83.96%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Candace King Weir serves as Chief Investment Officer and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She has devoted over 30 years to investment management and researching small-cap companies. Candace founded C.L. King & Associates, an institutional research firm specializing in small-cap stocks, in 1972 and serves as its President. Candace founded Paradigm Capital Management in 1994 in order to focus on growing the institutional asset management business. Candace received her BA from Vassar College. Candace currently serves on multiple non-profit boards, including Albany Medical Center, where she previously served as the Chair of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Amelia Weir serves as Senior Vice President and portfolio manager at Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. She joined the firm in September 2008. Prior to joining Paradigm, Amelia was a portfolio manager with William D. Witter, Inc. and previously worked as an equity research analyst at Bear Stearns & Co, Inc. Amelia earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard College, where she graduated magna cum laude, and received her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
