The Fund is designed to provide dynamic exposure to a broad range of emerging market fixed income asset classes, such as external debt obligations of sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate entities; currencies, and local currency-denominated obligations of sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns, and corporate issuers. PIMCO uses a three-step active management approach in seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective: 1) develop a target asset allocation to implement across the eligible investments; 2) identify additional opportunities for country and security selection designed to add value beyond the target asset allocation within each of the eligible investments; and 3) employ additional investment strategies designed to either mitigate or emphasize risks resulting from the implementation of the target asset allocation. This active management approach is driven by PIMCO’s global macroeconomic views, emerging markets expertise and experience across a wide range of investment instruments. The Fund’s assets are allocated in a manner that reflects PIMCO’s views regarding the attractiveness of key investment risk factors, considering both return potential and volatility, and includes an assessment of aggregate country, issuer and currency exposures. PIMCO evaluates these three steps daily and uses varying combinations of Acquired Funds (defined below) and/or direct investments in efforts to achieve the most efficient execution of PIMCO’s investment views. Specifically, “Acquired Funds” refers to the following: funds of the Trust and funds of PIMCO Equity Series and PIMCO ETF Trust, affiliated open-end investment companies, except funds of funds and PIMCO California Municipal Intermediate Value Fund, PIMCO California Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund, PIMCO National Municipal Intermediate Value Fund and PIMCO National Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund (“Underlying PIMCO Funds”) and other affiliated and unaffiliated funds in which the Fund may invest. Acquired Funds may or may not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). To the extent Underlying PIMCO Funds of the Trust or PIMCO Equity Series are held, Institutional Class or Class M shares will be held. The Fund’s investments may also include Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, forwards or derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private-sector entities. The Fund will invest in such funds, securities, instruments and other investments to the extent permitted under the 1940 Act, or any exemptive relief therefrom. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying PIMCO Funds, PIMCO expects to select such Underlying PIMCO Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of available unaffiliated Acquired Funds. The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in investments economically tied to emerging market countries and 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by direct or indirect (through an Acquired Fund) investments. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated at least Caa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund’s benchmark index is a blend of 50% JPMorgan Global Bond Index Emerging Markets-Global Diversified, 25% JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global and 25% JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Market Bond Index Diversified (the “Benchmark”). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to between 20% and 80% of its assets. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Benchmark, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 5.32 years. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund’s assets are not allocated according to a predetermined blend of investment exposures or mix of instruments. PIMCO has the flexibility to reallocate the Fund’s assets among any or all of the investment exposures represented by affiliated or unaffiliated funds, or invest directly in securities, instruments and other investments, based on its ongoing analyses of the global economy and financial markets. While these analyses are performed daily, material shifts in investment exposures typically take place over longer periods of time, unless in response to a perceived short-term opportunity or market dislocation. The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. Additional information for the Underlying PIMCO Funds can be found in the Statement of Additional Information and/ or the Underlying PIMCO Funds’ prospectuses and financial reports. Additional Underlying PIMCO Funds may be added or deleted in the future without shareholder notification.