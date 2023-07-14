The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by J.P. Morgan® Investment Management Inc. (“JP Morgan®”), under normal market circumstances (“JP Morgan® Underlying Funds”), with each JP Morgan® Underlying Fund investing primarily in equity securities of varying market capitalizations, in order to obtain exposure to the broad equity market. The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than JP Morgan® (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by JP Morgan®, including data and analysis about the JP Morgan® Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

The Fund intends to invest approximately 50-70% of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in U.S. equity securities of any capitalization. In addition, the Fund intends to invest approximately 30-50% of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in international developed and emerging markets equity securities of any capitalization.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific JP Morgan Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.