PFG JP Morgan Tactical Aggressive Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFSEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.85 -0.04 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Retirement (PFSEX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG JP Morgan Tactical Aggressive Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by J.P. Morgan® Investment Management Inc. (“JP Morgan®”), under normal market circumstances (“JP Morgan® Underlying Funds”), with each JP Morgan® Underlying Fund investing primarily in equity securities of varying market capitalizations, in order to obtain exposure to the broad equity market. The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than JP Morgan® (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by JP Morgan®, including data and analysis about the JP Morgan® Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

The Fund intends to invest approximately 50-70% of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in U.S. equity securities of any capitalization. In addition, the Fund intends to invest approximately 30-50% of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in international developed and emerging markets equity securities of any capitalization.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific JP Morgan Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

 

PFSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -70.1% 51.5% 86.00%
1 Yr 8.8% 0.5% 78.3% 64.16%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.6% 22.3% 96.69%
5 Yr 2.6%* 3.9% 24.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.0% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -94.0% 2181.7% 43.92%
2021 5.9% -22.7% 41.1% 54.04%
2020 3.8% -100.0% 4.6% 48.61%
2019 5.2% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 -2.8% -44.8% 25.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -70.1% 51.5% 86.12%
1 Yr 8.8% 0.5% 78.3% 56.49%
3 Yr 5.5%* -3.6% 26.2% 95.01%
5 Yr 2.6%* 3.9% 24.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.0% 18.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -94.0% 2181.7% 43.92%
2021 5.9% -21.6% 41.1% 54.04%
2020 3.8% -100.0% 8.2% 69.80%
2019 5.2% -100.0% 33.2% N/A
2018 -2.8% -13.4% 26.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFSEX Category Low Category High PFSEX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M 20 1.26 T 73.99%
Number of Holdings 16 2 4025 96.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M -466 M 287 B 53.72%
Weighting of Top 10 91.73% 2.5% 100.0% 1.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Equity Index R6 15.79%
  2. JPMorgan Large Cap Value R6 14.93%
  3. JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R6 9.84%
  4. JPMorgan International Rsrch Enh Eq R6 9.83%
  5. JPMorgan Europe Dynamic R6 6.46%
  6. JPMorgan International Focus R6 4.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 0.00% 140.97% 71.60%
Cash 		2.17% -93.93% 50.42% 28.56%
Other 		0.04% -15.82% 100.00% 4.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 3.21% 8.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.52% 29.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.09% 32.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSEX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.23% 0.00% 67.99% 40.16%
Technology 		15.74% 0.00% 77.07% 86.31%
Healthcare 		11.92% 0.00% 59.20% 80.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.94% 0.00% 53.38% 61.43%
Industrials 		10.27% 0.00% 62.11% 28.90%
Consumer Defense 		8.64% 0.00% 50.98% 25.62%
Communication Services 		7.57% 0.00% 35.35% 74.72%
Basic Materials 		6.41% 0.00% 30.96% 6.90%
Energy 		5.07% 0.00% 19.56% 17.14%
Utilities 		4.14% 0.00% 36.12% 14.54%
Real Estate 		3.07% 0.00% 84.43% 2.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFSEX % Rank
US 		58.17% 0.00% 136.02% 97.88%
Non US 		39.60% 0.00% 64.59% 0.78%

PFSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 3.38% 0.45%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 99.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 25.96%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.95% 98.36%

Sales Fees

PFSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 363.00% 59.50%

PFSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFSEX Category Low Category High PFSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.97% 31.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFSEX Category Low Category High PFSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -2.09% 2.65% 94.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

PFSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 38.36 6.62 1.75

