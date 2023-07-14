Home
Putnam Floating Rate Income Fund

mutual fund
PFRZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.95 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
A (PFLRX) Primary Retirement (PFLLX) Inst (PFRYX) Retirement (PFRZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$467 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFRZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 9.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Norman Boucher

Fund Description

PFRZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -5.8% 8.3% 47.97%
1 Yr 3.7% -12.8% 9.4% 16.50%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 59.4% 48.39%
5 Yr -1.5%* -8.4% 29.7% 33.59%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 64.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.9% 5.1% 25.17%
2021 0.2% -6.3% 5.4% 84.15%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 43.17%
2019 0.8% -2.1% 2.4% 39.16%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -5.8% 8.3% 47.80%
1 Yr 3.7% -12.8% 24.7% 14.77%
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 59.4% 48.57%
5 Yr -1.5%* -8.4% 29.7% 37.21%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% 61.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFRZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.9% 5.1% 22.76%
2021 0.2% -6.3% 5.4% 84.15%
2020 -0.8% -4.9% 57.4% 43.17%
2019 0.8% -2.1% 2.6% 40.68%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFRZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFRZX Category Low Category High PFRZX % Rank
Net Assets 467 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 68.77%
Number of Holdings 248 12 1447 78.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.4 M -191 M 2.54 B 75.26%
Weighting of Top 10 7.59% 4.6% 91.9% 83.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ZAYO GROUP HLDG INC L+300 03.1455 03/09/2027 0.95%
  2. SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP L+275 02.8543 08/14/2024 0.93%
  3. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  4. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  5. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  6. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  7. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  8. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  9. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%
  10. Aadvantage 1l Tl L+475 05.5000 03/10/2028 0.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRZX % Rank
Bonds 		93.51% 28.71% 161.82% 44.67%
Cash 		6.46% -61.90% 53.95% 46.74%
Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 51.23% 70.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 38.49%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 58.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 48.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRZX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.84%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 62.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 48.61% 48.83%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 39.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 91.98% 58.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 6.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 97.66% 72.66%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.25% 57.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRZX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.01% 45.12% 63.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 6.11% 35.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRZX % Rank
Corporate 		93.36% 0.00% 141.23% 32.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.60% 0.00% 54.60% 59.79%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 7.03% 24.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 51.38%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 10.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 28.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRZX % Rank
US 		92.66% 14.05% 128.23% 8.25%
Non US 		0.85% 0.00% 84.20% 93.13%

PFRZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 15.84% 86.03%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.89% 24.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

PFRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFRZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 3.00% 215.00% 17.03%

PFRZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFRZX Category Low Category High PFRZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 9.56% 0.00% 8.99% 61.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFRZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFRZX Category Low Category High PFRZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 1.56% 10.22% 66.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFRZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFRZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Norman Boucher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2008

14.36

14.4%

Norman is responsible for managing the cyclical part of Putnam’s high-yield portfolios. He joined Putnam as an Analyst covering the automotive, aerospace, and technology sectors. He served as a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. High Yield group before moving to Putnam’s London office to manage European high-yield portfolios. He rejoined the U.S. High Yield team in 2005. Norman joined Putnam in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1985.

Robert Salvin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2008

14.36

14.4%

Mr. Salvin is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global credit strategies. He is responsible for managing convertible securities, U.S. high-yield, global high-yield, and floating rate loan strategies. Mr. Salvin joined Putnam in 2000 and has been in the investment industry since 1986. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salvin was a Managing Director at BancBoston Robertson Stephens from 1997 to 1999, a Director at SBC Warburg Inc. from 1996 to 1997, an Associate at Chase Securities from 1993 to 1996, and an Analyst at Broadview Associates from 1986 to 1991.

Scott D’Orsi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Scott D’Orsi is the Portfolio Manager at The Putnam Advisory Company, LLC since 2021. He was Director of CLO Portfolio and Manager and Head of Liquid Loans at First Eagle Investment Management from 2004 to 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

