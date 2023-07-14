Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$467 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PFRZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|47.97%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|16.50%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|48.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|33.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|64.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|PFRZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|25.17%
|2021
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|84.15%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|43.17%
|2019
|0.8%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|39.16%
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|PFRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|467 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|68.77%
|Number of Holdings
|248
|12
|1447
|78.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.4 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|75.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.59%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|83.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.51%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|44.67%
|Cash
|6.46%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|46.74%
|Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|70.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|38.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|58.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|48.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.84%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|48.83%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.13%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.98%
|58.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.89%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.64%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|72.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|57.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRZX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|45.12%
|63.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.11%
|35.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.36%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|32.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.60%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|59.79%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|24.40%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|51.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|10.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|28.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFRZX % Rank
|US
|92.66%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|8.25%
|Non US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|93.13%
|PFRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|15.84%
|86.03%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|24.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|PFRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|PFRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFRZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|17.03%
|PFRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|9.56%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|61.46%
|PFRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFRZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|1.56%
|10.22%
|66.78%
|PFRZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2008
14.36
14.4%
Norman is responsible for managing the cyclical part of Putnam’s high-yield portfolios. He joined Putnam as an Analyst covering the automotive, aerospace, and technology sectors. He served as a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. High Yield group before moving to Putnam’s London office to manage European high-yield portfolios. He rejoined the U.S. High Yield team in 2005. Norman joined Putnam in 1998 and has been in the investment industry since 1985.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2008
14.36
14.4%
Mr. Salvin is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global credit strategies. He is responsible for managing convertible securities, U.S. high-yield, global high-yield, and floating rate loan strategies. Mr. Salvin joined Putnam in 2000 and has been in the investment industry since 1986. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salvin was a Managing Director at BancBoston Robertson Stephens from 1997 to 1999, a Director at SBC Warburg Inc. from 1996 to 1997, an Associate at Chase Securities from 1993 to 1996, and an Analyst at Broadview Associates from 1986 to 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Scott D’Orsi is the Portfolio Manager at The Putnam Advisory Company, LLC since 2021. He was Director of CLO Portfolio and Manager and Head of Liquid Loans at First Eagle Investment Management from 2004 to 2020.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
