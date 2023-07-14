Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry at the time of purchase. A real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry. Real estate companies include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies, as well as those whose products and services relate to the real estate industry, including building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders and mortgage servicing companies.

REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in income producing real estate, real estate related loans, or other types

of real estate interests. REITs are corporations or business trusts that are permitted to eliminate corporate level federal income taxes by meeting certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large). The Fund

invests in growth equity securities.

The Fund concentrates its investments (invest more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the real estate industry.

The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual

issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund’s share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.