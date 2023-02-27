Home
Trending ETFs

PFRNX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Capital Floating Rate Income Fund

PFRNX | Fund

$9.23

$32.1 M

0.00%

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$32.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFRNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Capital Floating Rate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Penn Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3485557
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in floating rate senior secured loans, floating rate senior corporate debt and other floating rate senior instruments. The loans and instruments in which the Fund invests include bank loans (including covenant lite loans), bonds, and debt securities issued by various domestic and foreign entities. The Fund also invests in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund intends to invest in instruments that are U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign debt instruments. The Fund intends to invest primarily in below-investment grade loans and instruments, including debt obligations issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), bonds, notes and debentures, but may also invest in investment grade loans and instruments. Below-investment grade debt instruments (commonly called “high yield” or “junk” bonds) are those instruments rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. The Advisor seeks to pursue a conservative (defensive) investment strategy within the high yield debt market by generally avoiding the lowest rated (i.e., riskiest) debt instruments in the high yield market. The Fund is permitted to invest in instruments of any maturity. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in subordinated loans. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials sector. The Fund also is permitted to invest in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund also invests in other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), that have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

The Fund’s investments in senior floating rate loans will be through syndicated loans. Syndicated loans are an extension of credit provided by a group of lenders and are structured, arranged, syndicated and administered by one or more banks. A syndicated bank loan is purchased either via “assignment” or “participation”. When a loan is purchased via assignment, the buyer is approved by the borrower and becomes the legal lender of record. When a loan is purchased via participation, the buyer receives the right to repayment but is not the legal lender of record. Most loans acquired by the Fund will be via assignment.

Loan coupons are typically “floating” rate. Floating rate securities generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or is reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Floating rate coupons are typically set using the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) plus the spread (i.e., the rate for such coupons will typically be a spread or margin over LIBOR). The coupon determines the periodic interest payment that the loan holder will receive. Some loans contain a “LIBOR Floor,” which sets a minimum level on which to base the calculation of the coupon. Other loans do not contain a LIBOR Floor, and those coupons typically will be the sum of the 3-month market rate of LIBOR plus the spread. Coupons usually reset quarterly based upon the prevailing LIBOR rate.

The Fund may invest in “covenant lite” loans. Certain financial institutions may define “covenant lite” loans differently. Covenant lite loans may have tranches that contain fewer or no restrictive covenants. The tranche of the covenant lite loan that has fewer restrictions typically does not include the legal clauses which allow an investor to proactively enforce financial tests or prevent or restrict undesired actions taken by the company or sponsor. Covenant lite loans also generally give the borrower/issuer more flexibility if they have met certain loan terms and provide fewer investor protections if certain criteria are breached.

The Advisor could choose to sell a particular security if, for example, it no longer satisfies specific criteria based on the quantitative and qualitative factors outlined above, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

Read More

PFRNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -5.8% 8.3% 89.19%
1 Yr 2.3% -12.8% 9.4% 39.39%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 59.4% 75.27%
5 Yr -1.8%* -8.4% 29.7% 44.40%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -22.9% 5.1% 18.28%
2021 0.0% -6.3% 5.4% 89.79%
2020 -1.1% -4.9% 57.4% 69.74%
2019 0.8% -2.1% 2.4% 38.40%
2018 -0.9% -2.6% 0.6% 23.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -5.8% 8.3% 86.78%
1 Yr 2.3% -12.8% 24.7% 37.58%
3 Yr -0.7%* -6.4% 59.4% 75.00%
5 Yr -1.8%* -8.4% 29.7% 50.78%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFRNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -22.9% 5.1% 17.24%
2021 0.0% -6.3% 5.4% 89.79%
2020 -1.1% -4.9% 57.4% 69.74%
2019 0.8% -2.1% 2.6% 39.92%
2018 -0.9% -2.6% 0.6% 34.52%

NAV & Total Return History

PFRNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFRNX Category Low Category High PFRNX % Rank
Net Assets 32.1 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 99.63%
Number of Holdings 144 12 1447 91.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.64 M -191 M 2.54 B 97.59%
Weighting of Top 10 11.12% 4.6% 91.9% 67.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  2. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  3. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  4. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  5. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  6. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  7. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  8. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  9. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%
  10. RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT T/L B 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRNX % Rank
Bonds 		94.27% 28.71% 161.82% 39.18%
Cash 		4.95% -61.90% 53.95% 55.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.79% 0.00% 5.51% 2.41%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 51.23% 83.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 43.30%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 63.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRNX % Rank
Corporate 		93.37% 0.00% 141.23% 31.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.63% 0.00% 54.60% 57.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 35.05%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 53.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 22.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 37.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFRNX % Rank
US 		85.06% 14.05% 128.23% 25.43%
Non US 		9.21% 0.00% 84.20% 68.04%

PFRNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 15.84% 48.11%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.89% 16.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

PFRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 7.14%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFRNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 3.00% 215.00% 0.36%

PFRNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFRNX Category Low Category High PFRNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 56.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFRNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFRNX Category Low Category High PFRNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.13% 1.56% 10.22% 75.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFRNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFRNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 23.43 6.02 3.25

