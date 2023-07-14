Home
PFPPX (Mutual Fund)

Principal MidCap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.69 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Retirement (PHPPX) Primary Retirement (PIPPX) Retirement (PFPPX) Inst (PGWIX) Other (PMGJX) Retirement (PMSGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal MidCap Growth Fund

PFPPX | Fund

$8.69

$246 M

0.00%

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$246 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 114.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal MidCap Growth Fund

PFPPX | Fund

$8.69

$246 M

0.00%

1.23%

PFPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal MidCap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Corbett

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Growth Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $1.2 billion and $59.1billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.
PFPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -26.9% 59.5% 36.46%
1 Yr 13.3% -43.3% 860.3% 57.77%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 48.24%
5 Yr -1.2%* -28.3% 82.5% 49.80%
10 Yr 0.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 53.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 60.50%
2021 -2.8% -52.0% 83.9% 61.54%
2020 13.1% -17.6% 195.3% 17.27%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 52.24%
2018 -5.1% -13.6% 24.1% 81.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -53.4% 55.3% 34.51%
1 Yr 13.3% -60.3% 860.3% 54.77%
3 Yr -2.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 48.61%
5 Yr -1.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 54.15%
10 Yr 0.8%* -17.1% 15.4% 77.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 60.50%
2021 -2.8% -52.0% 83.9% 61.54%
2020 13.1% -17.6% 195.3% 17.27%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 52.24%
2018 -5.1% -13.6% 24.1% 88.80%

NAV & Total Return History

PFPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFPPX Category Low Category High PFPPX % Rank
Net Assets 246 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 75.18%
Number of Holdings 58 20 3702 73.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.5 M 360 K 10.9 B 76.23%
Weighting of Top 10 28.80% 5.5% 92.1% 39.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 4.62%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPPX % Rank
Stocks 		95.92% 23.99% 100.52% 82.39%
Cash 		4.08% -0.52% 26.94% 15.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 85.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 84.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.86%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 85.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPPX % Rank
Technology 		34.41% 0.04% 62.17% 33.27%
Healthcare 		22.16% 0.00% 43.77% 17.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.86% 0.00% 57.41% 69.01%
Industrials 		8.34% 0.00% 38.23% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		6.55% 0.00% 16.40% 5.46%
Energy 		5.59% 0.00% 62.10% 9.68%
Communication Services 		4.88% 0.00% 18.33% 17.96%
Basic Materials 		4.15% 0.00% 17.25% 20.25%
Financial Services 		2.07% 0.00% 43.01% 92.96%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 88.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 97.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPPX % Rank
US 		95.15% 23.38% 100.52% 37.85%
Non US 		0.77% 0.00% 35.22% 84.33%

PFPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.02% 19.28% 36.85%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 37.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.49%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.40% 34.20%

Sales Fees

PFPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 114.50% 0.00% 250.31% 92.35%

PFPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFPPX Category Low Category High PFPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 86.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFPPX Category Low Category High PFPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -2.24% 2.75% 60.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Corbett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Mr. Corbett joined Columbus Circle Investors in May, 2006. Prior to becoming Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Corbett held the position of Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager. Prior to becoming Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager, he held the position of Senior Securities Analyst. Prior to this, he was an Associate Analyst for Banc of America. Mr. Corbett also worked as an Associate Analyst with UBS and as an Investment Analyst for Driehaus Capital Management. Mr. Corbett received his M.B.A. in Finance and Management and B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Corbett has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York (formerly known as the New York Society of Security Analysts).

Marc Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Marc R. Shapiro has been with CCI since 2004. He earned a B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

