YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
-2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$7.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.76%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PFPMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|90.23%
|1 Yr
|-2.0%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|92.50%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|79.53%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|33.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|60.27%
* Annualized
|PFPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFPMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.09 B
|481 K
|145 B
|3.49%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|1
|2445
|83.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.37 B
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|1.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.31%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|27.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFPMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.02%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|81.09%
|Cash
|3.97%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|16.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|78.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|77.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|79.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|78.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFPMX % Rank
|Technology
|20.27%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|17.21%
|Industrials
|18.69%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|22.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.90%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|50.37%
|Real Estate
|10.68%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|9.98%
|Healthcare
|10.55%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|44.89%
|Financial Services
|9.65%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|90.02%
|Consumer Defense
|6.65%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|16.46%
|Basic Materials
|5.90%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|44.89%
|Utilities
|2.57%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|68.58%
|Communication Services
|2.14%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|57.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|96.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFPMX % Rank
|US
|93.47%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|69.15%
|Non US
|2.55%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|40.05%
|PFPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|72.34%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|PFPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PFPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFPMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.76%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|38.81%
|PFPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFPMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|26.30%
|PFPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFPMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|62.66%
|PFPMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$1.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.547
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Lori Keith is Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund with responsibility for portfolio management for the firm’s Mid Cap strategy. She joined Parnassus Investments in 2005 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Before joining the firm, Ms. Keith was a Vice President of Investment Banking at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance LLC and was a Senior Associate in Robertson Stephens & Company's investment banking division. Prior to that, she worked in the management consulting practice at Ernst & Young. Ms. Keith received her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and her master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Matthew Gershuny is the Director of Research and lead Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund. Mr. Gershuny has responsibility for portfolio management for the firm’s Mid Cap strategy and oversees the day-to-day fundamental and ESG research effort. He joined Parnassus Investments in 2006 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Before joining the firm, Mr. Gershuny was a Vice President of Equity Research at Cowen and Company (formerly SG Cowen Securities Corporation). Prior to that, he held various equity research and asset management positions at UBS Securities. Mr. Gershuny received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Cornell University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
