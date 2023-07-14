Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
PFPMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.82 -0.04 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PARMX) Primary Inst (PFPMX)
PFPMX (Mutual Fund)

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.82 -0.04 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PARMX) Primary Inst (PFPMX)
PFPMX (Mutual Fund)

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.82 -0.04 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PARMX) Primary Inst (PFPMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

PFPMX | Fund

$35.82

$7.09 B

0.23%

$0.08

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

-2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$7.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.76%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Parnassus Mid Cap Fund

PFPMX | Fund

$35.82

$7.09 B

0.23%

$0.08

0.75%

PFPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Parnassus Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Parnassus
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lori Keith

Fund Description

The Parnassus Mid Cap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in mid‑sized companies. The Fund considers a mid‑sized company to be one that has a market capitalization between that of the smallest and largest constituents of the Russell Midcap® Index (which was between $0.5 billion and $47.6 billion as of May 28, 2021) measured at the time of purchase. The Russell Midcap® Index includes approximately 800 of the smallest companies in the Russell 1000® Index. The Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside the ranges of the Russell Midcap® Index, which are subject to change. The Fund may normally invest up to 20% of its net assets in smaller- and larger-capitalization companies. The portfolio managers focus on seeking downside protection. The Fund invests 
mainly in domestic stocks of companies that are financially sound and have good prospects for the future, and may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities of similar companies. The Fund may purchase foreign securities directly on foreign markets. 
The Fund is fossil-fuel free, as it does not invest in companies that derive significant revenues from the extraction, exploration, production or refining of fossil fuels; the Fund may invest in companies that use fossil fuel-based energy to power their operations or for other purposes. The Fund defines “significant revenues” as being 10% or greater. Using a value-oriented investment process, the Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that have the potential for long-term capital appreciation. To determine a company’s prospects, the Adviser reviews the company’s income statement, cash flow statement and balance sheet, and analyzes the company’s sustainable strategic advantage and management team. Upon initial investment, a company’s stock must be trading below its intrinsic value, which means that the Adviser seeks to purchase stock trading at a discount to the Adviser’s assessment of the company’s estimated value. The Adviser also takes ESG factors into account in making investment decisions, as discussed in more detail in the prospectus. The Fund will sell a security if the Adviser believes a company’s fundamentals will deteriorate, if it believes a company’s stock has little potential for appreciation or if the company no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria. 
Read More

PFPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -23.7% 31.6% 90.23%
1 Yr -2.0% -41.1% 28.9% 92.50%
3 Yr 1.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 79.53%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 33.52%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 60.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -52.6% 20.1% 81.22%
2021 5.4% -25.0% 15.1% 47.55%
2020 4.6% -2.9% 196.6% 22.25%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 50.42%
2018 -2.1% -11.1% 0.0% 11.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -27.0% 31.6% 80.70%
1 Yr -2.0% -41.1% 48.6% 84.29%
3 Yr 1.7%* -20.8% 20.7% 79.63%
5 Yr 1.4%* -15.0% 80.6% 45.06%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% 58.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -52.6% 20.1% 81.22%
2021 5.4% -25.0% 15.1% 47.55%
2020 4.6% -2.9% 196.6% 22.25%
2019 5.4% -2.6% 8.3% 50.42%
2018 -2.1% -11.1% 0.0% 21.41%

NAV & Total Return History

PFPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFPMX Category Low Category High PFPMX % Rank
Net Assets 7.09 B 481 K 145 B 3.49%
Number of Holdings 44 1 2445 83.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.37 B 3.49 K 10.8 B 1.74%
Weighting of Top 10 33.31% 2.9% 100.0% 27.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hologic Inc 3.96%
  2. Cboe Global Markets Inc 3.81%
  3. Sysco Corp 3.58%
  4. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 3.52%
  5. SBA Communications Corp 3.42%
  6. Avantor Inc 3.36%
  7. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 3.27%
  8. Nuance Communications Inc 3.25%
  9. Cerner Corp 3.09%
  10. Signature Bank 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.02% 0.00% 100.57% 81.09%
Cash 		3.97% -2.51% 100.00% 16.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 78.61%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 77.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 79.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 78.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPMX % Rank
Technology 		20.27% 0.00% 40.65% 17.21%
Industrials 		18.69% 0.00% 45.89% 22.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.90% 2.49% 46.48% 50.37%
Real Estate 		10.68% 0.00% 25.82% 9.98%
Healthcare 		10.55% 0.00% 47.15% 44.89%
Financial Services 		9.65% 0.00% 46.10% 90.02%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 32.18% 16.46%
Basic Materials 		5.90% 0.00% 26.18% 44.89%
Utilities 		2.57% 0.00% 18.97% 68.58%
Communication Services 		2.14% 0.00% 30.98% 57.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 96.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFPMX % Rank
US 		93.47% 0.00% 100.04% 69.15%
Non US 		2.55% 0.00% 27.19% 40.05%

PFPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.03% 33.98% 72.34%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 51.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PFPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.76% 0.00% 321.00% 38.81%

PFPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFPMX Category Low Category High PFPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.23% 0.00% 3.08% 26.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFPMX Category Low Category High PFPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -2.06% 3.38% 62.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lori Keith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Lori Keith is Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund with responsibility for portfolio management for the firm’s Mid Cap strategy. She joined Parnassus Investments in 2005 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Before joining the firm, Ms. Keith was a Vice President of Investment Banking at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance LLC and was a Senior Associate in Robertson Stephens & Company's investment banking division. Prior to that, she worked in the management consulting practice at Ernst & Young. Ms. Keith received her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and her master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Matthew Gershuny

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Matthew Gershuny is the Director of Research and lead Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap Fund. Mr. Gershuny has responsibility for portfolio management for the firm’s Mid Cap strategy and oversees the day-to-day fundamental and ESG research effort. He joined Parnassus Investments in 2006 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Before joining the firm, Mr. Gershuny was a Vice President of Equity Research at Cowen and Company (formerly SG Cowen Securities Corporation). Prior to that, he held various equity research and asset management positions at UBS Securities. Mr. Gershuny received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Cornell University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×