The Parnassus Fixed Income Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other fixed income instruments. The Fund principally invests in corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries and supranational bonds, with an emphasis on corporate bonds. Other investments may include convertible bonds and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in U.S. governmental agencies, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities. The Fund invests mainly in domestic securities, and to a lesser extent may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. The Fund may purchase foreign securities directly on foreign markets. The Fund is fossil-fuel free, as it does not invest in companies that derive significant revenues from the extraction, exploration, production or refining of fossil fuels; the Fund may invest in companies that use fossil fuel-based energy to power their operations

or for other purposes. The Fund defines “significant revenues” as being 10% or greater. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that have investment-grade ratings (namely rated at least BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group [“S&P”] or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. [“Moody’s”]) or, if unrated, have been determined by the Adviser to be of similar economic quality. At any given time, up to 20% of the portfolio may be invested in non-investment grade fixed income securities (otherwise known as “high-yield” or “junk bonds”) or unrated fixed income securities determined by the Adviser to be of similar economic quality. Non-investment grade and unrated securities are more risky than investment-grade securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks. The Fund’s Adviser also takes ESG factors into account when making investment decisions, as discussed in more detail in the prospectus. The Fund may sell a security if the Adviser believes it no longer meets the Fund’s investment objective or if the issuer no longer meets the Adviser’s ESG criteria. The Fund may invest in long-term, intermediate-term or short-term fixed income securities or any combination thereof, depending on market conditions, and these securities may also have floating or variable interest rates. As of March 31, 2022, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio was 11.21 years.