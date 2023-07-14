Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$11.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
66.8%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 334.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PFONX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|16.15%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|43.51%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|50.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|28.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|12.50%
* Annualized
|PFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFONX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 B
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|9.92%
|Number of Holdings
|1801
|5
|7040
|10.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.5 B
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|98.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.79%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|9.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFONX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.71%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|87.88%
|Cash
|8.25%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|14.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.29%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|28.79%
|Other
|2.20%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|3.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.83%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|3.79%
|Stocks
|-0.28%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|30.30%
|PFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.02%
|1.81%
|52.34%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|0.83%
|96.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|97.83%
|PFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFONX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|334.00%
|2.00%
|402.00%
|92.38%
|PFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFONX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.77%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|92.42%
|PFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFONX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.77%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|20.61%
|PFONX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.072
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.436
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.089
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Mr. Balls is PIMCO's CIO Global Fixed Income. Based in London, he oversees the firm’s European, Asia-Pacific, emerging markets and global specialist investment teams. Previously, he was head of European portfolio management, a global portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and the firm’s global strategist. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, he was an economics correspondent and columnist for the Financial Times and a lecturer in economics at Keble College, Oxford. He holds a bachelor's degree from Oxford and a master's degree from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Dr. Pagani is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office and head of the European rates desk. He is a member of the global bond and global real return portfolio management teams. Additionally, he is a member of the European Portfolio Committee, the Counterparty Risk Committee, and the Best Execution Committee. He also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management outside of the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2004, he was with the nuclear engineering department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and with Procter & Gamble in Italy. He holds a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from MIT. He graduated from the Financial Technology Option program of MIT/Sloan Business School and holds a joint master of science degree from the Politecnico di Milano in Italy and the Ecole Centrale de Paris in France.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Mr. Gupta is a managing director in the Newport Beach office, global portfolio manager and head of the global desk. He is a member of the European Portfolio Committee and a rotating member of the Asia-Pacific Portfolio Committee, and has also served as a rotating member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was in the fixed income and currency derivatives group at ABN AMRO Bank. He holds an MBA from XLRI, India. He received an undergraduate degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
