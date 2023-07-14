The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund will invest under normal circumstances in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to at least three non-U.S. countries. The Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. PIMCO selects the Fund’s foreign country and currency compositions based on an evaluation of various factors, including, but not limited to relative interest rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within three years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD (USD Hedged) Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 7.61 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.