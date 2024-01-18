Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of small and medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines small and medium capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the Russell 2500 Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index was approximately $21.5 million to $40.0 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund was approximately $9.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2500 Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization changes. The Fund expects to invest in equity securities of both growth companies and value companies.

The Fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes are attractively valued with the potential to exceed investor expectations. The Fund may sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of the portfolio management team.