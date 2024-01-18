Home
Trending ETFs

Pacific Funds Small/Mid-Cap

mutual fund
PFOIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.55 +0.07 +0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PFOIX) C (PFPCX) Adv (PFMDX) A (PFDAX)
Name

As of 01/18/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pacific Funds Small/Mid-Cap

PFOIX | Fund

$7.55

$91.3 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$91.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacific Funds Small/Mid-Cap
  • Fund Family Name
    pacific funds series trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tina Jones

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of small and medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines small and medium capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the Russell 2500 Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index was approximately $21.5 million to $40.0 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund was approximately $9.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2500 Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization changes. The Fund expects to invest in equity securities of both growth companies and value companies.

The Fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes are attractively valued with the potential to exceed investor expectations. The Fund may sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of the portfolio management team.

Read More

PFOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.5% 0.0% 29.25%
1 Yr N/A -20.5% 19.3% 98.86%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 41.9% 90.60%
5 Yr N/A* -12.4% 31.3% 72.28%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -45.6% -49.6% 29.0% 99.47%
2022 19.6% -59.3% 118.2% 0.35%
2021 9.2% -31.6% 39.3% 53.41%
2020 22.8% -51.0% 39.5% 2.77%
2019 -14.1% -16.9% 37.8% 99.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -7.5% 0.0% 29.25%
1 Yr N/A -20.5% 19.3% 98.86%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 41.9% 90.60%
5 Yr N/A* -12.4% 31.3% 78.99%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 -20.1% -21.7% 31.8% 99.30%
2022 19.6% -45.2% 123.7% 0.53%
2021 9.6% 0.0% 47.7% 98.39%
2020 23.4% -50.5% 46.9% 5.17%
2019 -11.6% -12.6% 43.7% 99.23%

NAV & Total Return History

PFOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFOIX Category Low Category High PFOIX % Rank
Net Assets 91.3 M 480 K 118 B 81.79%
Number of Holdings 93 2 2519 70.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.7 M 109 K 8.74 B 78.52%
Weighting of Top 10 18.33% 3.3% 101.4% 46.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Quanta Services Inc 2.61%
  2. BLCKRCK LIQ FND T-FND-INST 2.01%
  3. Everest Re Group Ltd 1.98%
  4. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc 1.77%
  5. Brixmor Property Group Inc 1.76%
  6. Agree Realty Corp 1.75%
  7. Hillenbrand Inc 1.67%
  8. Civitas Resources Inc 1.66%
  9. Atkore Inc 1.58%
  10. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 1.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFOIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.05% 0.00% 107.11% 45.70%
Cash 		2.01% 0.00% 32.53% 50.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.26% 75.60%
Other 		0.00% -0.49% 82.28% 71.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 75.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.08% 85.48% 76.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFOIX % Rank
Industrials 		15.23% 2.46% 37.42% 76.70%
Technology 		14.66% 0.00% 54.70% 42.96%
Financial Services 		14.16% 0.00% 35.52% 78.61%
Healthcare 		13.36% 0.00% 26.53% 49.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.16% 0.99% 47.79% 31.83%
Real Estate 		9.70% 0.00% 29.43% 16.17%
Energy 		7.89% 0.00% 37.72% 18.26%
Basic Materials 		4.97% 0.00% 18.66% 46.43%
Consumer Defense 		3.56% 0.00% 18.87% 68.52%
Utilities 		2.60% 0.00% 18.58% 43.48%
Communication Services 		1.69% 0.00% 14.85% 74.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFOIX % Rank
US 		98.05% 0.00% 107.11% 42.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 91.52% 79.73%

PFOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 28.11% 58.72%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 58.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 24.12%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 72.43%

Sales Fees

PFOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 97.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 1.00% 314.00% 34.07%

PFOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFOIX Category Low Category High PFOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 77.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annual Annual Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFOIX Category Low Category High PFOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -2.40% 2.49% 62.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tina Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Tina serves as our Chief Investment Officer and is also a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team. In addition, she serves as a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Value and Gender Diversity strategies. Tina is a member of our Business Management Committee and our Board of Directors. She joined both the industry and the Firm in 1995 after earning a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. Tina also serves on the Board at Audubon Greenwich, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society.

Douglas Levine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Douglas is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Core and US Small/Mid-Cap Core strategies. Douglas has been with the Firm since 2007 and in the industry since 1999. Previously, he was with Kern Capital Management where he served as an analyst and member of the portfolio management team. He has also served as an analyst on the buy/sell side at such firms as Highbridge Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Morgan Stanley, with broad sector responsibilities. He began his career as an auditor for Ernst & Young. Douglas earned a BS from Pennsylvania State University.

Joseph Bellantoni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Joseph is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Core strategy. Joseph has been with the Firm as an analyst and portfolio manager since 1997. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Execulease Corporation, a diversified asset-backed lender. Before that, he worked for 15 years in public accounting and financial management. Joseph earned a BS and MBA from Fordham University.

Michael Kehoe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Michael is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager of our US Small/Mid-Cap Core strategy. Michael has been with the Firm since 2008 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a research analyst covering medical technology at both Cowen & Company and CIBC. He has also worked as an options trader at Knight Securities. Michael earned a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and MBA from Yale School of Management.

Eric Fraser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Eric is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Small-Cap Value strategy. Eric has been with the Firm since 2014 and in the industry since 2005. Previously, he covered various industries within financial services as an equity research analyst at BlueCrest Capital Management and Goldman Sachs, and as a credit research analyst at MetLife Investments. Eric earned a BA from Middlebury College.

Bradley Hunnewell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Bradley is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is an associate portfolio manager for our US Small-Cap Value strategy. Bradley has been with the Firm since 2019 and in the industry since 2009. Previously, he covered the energy and materials sectors as a senior equity analyst at Rockefeller Capital Management. While at Rockefeller, Bradley also served as a member of the investment committee and as a portfolio manager on an energy sector fund. Bradley earned a BS from Trinity College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 6.99 2.58

