NameAs of 01/18/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$91.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.3%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, this Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of small and medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines small and medium capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the Russell 2500 Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 Index was approximately $21.5 million to $40.0 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund was approximately $9.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2500 Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization changes. The Fund expects to invest in equity securities of both growth companies and value companies.
The Fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes are attractively valued with the potential to exceed investor expectations. The Fund may sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of the portfolio management team.
|Period
|PFMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.5%
|0.0%
|30.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.5%
|19.3%
|99.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|41.9%
|95.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|31.3%
|82.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|16.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|-47.3%
|-49.6%
|29.0%
|99.65%
|2022
|12.6%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|0.71%
|2021
|9.1%
|-31.6%
|39.3%
|54.12%
|2020
|22.8%
|-51.0%
|39.5%
|2.58%
|2019
|-14.1%
|-16.9%
|37.8%
|99.42%
|YTD
|N/A
|-7.5%
|0.0%
|30.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.5%
|19.3%
|99.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|41.9%
|95.21%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|31.3%
|87.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|16.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2023
|-20.2%
|-21.7%
|31.8%
|99.47%
|2022
|19.5%
|-45.2%
|123.7%
|0.71%
|2021
|9.5%
|0.0%
|47.7%
|98.75%
|2020
|23.4%
|-50.5%
|46.9%
|5.35%
|2019
|-11.7%
|-12.6%
|43.7%
|99.42%
|PFMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.3 M
|480 K
|118 B
|81.96%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|2519
|70.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.7 M
|109 K
|8.74 B
|78.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.33%
|3.3%
|101.4%
|47.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFMDX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|0.00%
|107.11%
|45.88%
|Cash
|2.01%
|0.00%
|32.53%
|51.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.26%
|75.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.49%
|82.28%
|71.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|75.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.08%
|85.48%
|77.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFMDX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.23%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|76.87%
|Technology
|14.66%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|43.13%
|Financial Services
|14.16%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|78.78%
|Healthcare
|13.36%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|49.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.16%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|32.00%
|Real Estate
|9.70%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|16.35%
|Energy
|7.89%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|18.43%
|Basic Materials
|4.97%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|46.61%
|Consumer Defense
|3.56%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|68.70%
|Utilities
|2.60%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|43.65%
|Communication Services
|1.69%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|74.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFMDX % Rank
|US
|98.05%
|0.00%
|107.11%
|42.27%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.52%
|79.90%
|PFMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|28.11%
|58.89%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|72.97%
|PFMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PFMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|34.27%
|PFMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|77.32%
|PFMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annual
|Annual
|Annual
|PFMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|69.79%
|PFMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Douglas is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Core and US Small/Mid-Cap Core strategies. Douglas has been with the Firm since 2007 and in the industry since 1999. Previously, he was with Kern Capital Management where he served as an analyst and member of the portfolio management team. He has also served as an analyst on the buy/sell side at such firms as Highbridge Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Morgan Stanley, with broad sector responsibilities. He began his career as an auditor for Ernst & Young. Douglas earned a BS from Pennsylvania State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Joseph is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Core strategy. Joseph has been with the Firm as an analyst and portfolio manager since 1997. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Execulease Corporation, a diversified asset-backed lender. Before that, he worked for 15 years in public accounting and financial management. Joseph earned a BS and MBA from Fordham University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Tina serves as our Chief Investment Officer and is also a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team. In addition, she serves as a portfolio manager for the US Small-Cap Value and Gender Diversity strategies. Tina is a member of our Business Management Committee and our Board of Directors. She joined both the industry and the Firm in 1995 after earning a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. Tina also serves on the Board at Audubon Greenwich, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Eric is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Small-Cap Value strategy. Eric has been with the Firm since 2014 and in the industry since 2005. Previously, he covered various industries within financial services as an equity research analyst at BlueCrest Capital Management and Goldman Sachs, and as a credit research analyst at MetLife Investments. Eric earned a BA from Middlebury College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Michael is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is a portfolio manager of our US Small/Mid-Cap Core strategy. Michael has been with the Firm since 2008 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a research analyst covering medical technology at both Cowen & Company and CIBC. He has also worked as an options trader at Knight Securities. Michael earned a BA from the University of Pennsylvania and MBA from Yale School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Bradley is a member of our Small- and Small/Mid-Cap team and is an associate portfolio manager for our US Small-Cap Value strategy. Bradley has been with the Firm since 2019 and in the industry since 2009. Previously, he covered the energy and materials sectors as a senior equity analyst at Rockefeller Capital Management. While at Rockefeller, Bradley also served as a member of the investment committee and as a portfolio manager on an energy sector fund. Bradley earned a BS from Trinity College and MBA with honors from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|6.99
|2.58
