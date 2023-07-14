Home
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Flexible Credit Income Fund

mutual fund
PFLEX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.83 -0.03 -0.44%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Other (PFLEX) Primary A (PFFLX) A (PFALX) A (PFASX) A (PFAIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-3.1%

1 yr return

-12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

PFLEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 9.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Flexible Credit Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pimco
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eve Tournier

Fund Description

PFLEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -7.2% 18.1% 96.49%
1 Yr -12.2% -18.7% 21.2% 98.60%
3 Yr -6.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 91.07%
5 Yr -7.9%* -29.7% 29.4% 97.25%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -31.8% 18.4% 98.13%
2021 1.1% -14.3% 15.8% 5.78%
2020 -1.7% -20.2% 60.6% 90.42%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 91.22%
2018 -1.5% -12.3% 0.7% 78.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.1% -11.7% 18.1% 95.37%
1 Yr -12.2% -18.7% 38.5% 98.60%
3 Yr -6.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 91.05%
5 Yr -7.9%* -29.7% 30.2% 97.21%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -31.8% 18.4% 98.13%
2021 1.1% -14.3% 15.8% 5.63%
2020 -1.7% -20.2% 60.6% 90.42%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 91.91%
2018 -1.5% -12.3% 1.5% 84.06%

NAV & Total Return History

PFLEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFLEX Category Low Category High PFLEX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 1250 2 8175 21.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 639 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 21.76%
Weighting of Top 10 20.65% 4.3% 105.0% 63.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. 10.5% 10.5% 3.76%
  2. Dssv Sarl 3.42%
  3. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  4. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  5. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  6. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  7. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  8. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  9. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%
  10. Mlm 13648 Llc 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFLEX % Rank
Bonds 		159.60% -150.81% 180.51% 1.01%
Stocks 		4.74% -38.22% 261.12% 11.67%
Convertible Bonds 		2.20% 0.00% 33.50% 36.02%
Other 		1.86% -25.82% 276.99% 6.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.59% 0.00% 13.21% 27.95%
Cash 		-68.99% -261.12% 258.91% 99.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFLEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.84%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 83.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.74%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 83.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 25.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFLEX % Rank
US 		2.89% -40.06% 261.12% 15.85%
Non US 		1.85% -0.10% 18.33% 3.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFLEX % Rank
Corporate 		34.60% 0.00% 97.25% 52.68%
Securitized 		25.87% 0.00% 99.65% 33.43%
Government 		18.59% 0.00% 99.43% 33.00%
Derivative 		10.20% -0.52% 72.98% 23.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.10% 0.00% 100.00% 45.52%
Municipal 		0.64% 0.00% 54.26% 16.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFLEX % Rank
US 		109.38% -151.11% 194.51% 2.31%
Non US 		50.22% -136.75% 104.82% 7.20%

PFLEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.06% 0.01% 26.65% 5.44%
Management Fee 2.29% 0.00% 2.29% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PFLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 632.00% 8.95%

PFLEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFLEX Category Low Category High PFLEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 17.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFLEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFLEX Category Low Category High PFLEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 9.19% -1.55% 11.51% 2.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFLEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFLEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eve Tournier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Ms. Tournier is a managing director in the London office and head of pan-European credit portfolio management. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, she was a managing director and European head of high yield credit trading with Deutsche Bank in London. Previously, she worked in credit derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank and at J.P. Morgan in New York. She holds a master’s degree in operations research and financial engineering from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon.

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Christian Stracke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Managing Director, PIMCO, Mr. Stracke is a member of the Investment Committee and global head of the credit research group. The group covers all levels of the debt capital structure for targeted industries, including investment grade and high yield bonds, bank debt and convertibles. He also contributes to the analysis, portfolio construction and management of the firm's opportunistic corporate credit and mortgage and real estate-related strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and also held positions as head of Latin America fixed income strategy with Commerzbank Securities and head of Latin America local markets strategy with Deutsche Bank. He has investment experience since 1997 and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. He is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, having served as an agroforestry extension agent in Mauritania, West Africa.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Jamie Weinstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jamie Weinstein October 2020 Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Weinstein is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and head of corporate special situations, focusing on PIMCO’s opportunistic and alternative strategies within corporate credit. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2019, he worked for KKR as a portfolio manager for the firm’s special situations funds and portfolios, which he managed since their inception in 2009. He was also a member of the firm’s special situations, real estate, and India NBFC investment committees and the KKR credit portfolio management committee. Previously, Mr. Weinstein was a portfolio manager with responsibility across KKR’s credit strategies. He has 18 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and operations research from Princeton University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

