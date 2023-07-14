The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by Janus Capital Management LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Henderson Group plc (“Janus Henderson”), under normal market circumstances (“Janus Henderson Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Janus Henderson Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Janus Henderson (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances., Each Janus Henderson Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund invests in equity and/or fixed-income securities, to obtain exposure to the broad equity and fixed income markets. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Janus Henderson Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by Janus Henderson, including data and analysis about the Janus Henderson Underlying Funds. A Janus Henderson Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund may invest in securities in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI EAFE Emerging Markets Index.

The Adviser intends to have investment exposure that ranges from 30% to 70% of the Fund’s assets to either domestic equity securities of any capitalization or international and emerging market equity securities of any capitalization, or a combination of such equity securities. Equity securities shall consist of common stock of domestic, foreign, and emerging market issuers of any market capitalization. Fixed income securities shall consist of government and corporate bonds, asset and mortgage-backed securities, commercial loans and floating rate loans of any maturity or investment grade. A Janus Henderson Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund may invest in securities in emerging market countries. The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the MSCI EAFE Emerging Markets Index. The Adviser intends to have the balance of the Fund’s investment exposure in fixed income securities of any duration or credit quality including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds) or in cash. The Fund defines high-yield fixed income securities as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instruments that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”). Although the Fund does not intend to focus its investments in any particular sector, its portfolio may be focused in certain sectors from time to time as a result of its investment process.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Janus Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Janus Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to maintain the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, as estimated by RiskPro® over a twelve-month period, within a range of 20% to 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be less than 20% or greater than 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.