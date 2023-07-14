Home
PFG JP Morgan Tactical Moderate Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFJDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.96 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Retirement (PFJDX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$188 M

Holdings in Top 10

81.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFJDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG JP Morgan Tactical Moderate Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs) advised by J.P. Morgan® Investment Management Inc. (“JP Morgan®”), under normal market circumstances (“JP Morgan® Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in “JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or mutal funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than JP Morgan® (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances.. Each JP Morgan® Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund invests primarily in equity and/or fixed-income securities, to obtain exposure to the broad equity and fixed income markets. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting JP Morgan® Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by JP Morgan®, including data and analysis about the JP Morgan® Underlying Funds.

The Adviser intends to invest between 40% and 80% of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds and Other Undrlying Funds that invest primarily in either domestic equity securities of any capitalization or international and emerging market equity securities of any capitalization. The Adviser intends to invest the balance of the Fund’s assets in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in fixed income securities of any duration or credit quality including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds) or in cash.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in JP Morgan® Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific JP Morgan Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to maintain the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro, to a gain or loss within a range of 20% to 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be less than 20%, or greater than 30%, from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

PFJDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFJDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -8.3% 18.1% 32.16%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 85.93%
3 Yr -0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 53.39%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 43.51%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFJDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -34.7% 92.4% 82.94%
2021 2.2% -6.1% 19.5% 56.81%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 45.18%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 29.98%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFJDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -11.9% 18.1% 32.29%
1 Yr -0.1% -13.3% 143.9% 85.29%
3 Yr -0.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 53.60%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 56.18%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFJDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -34.7% 92.4% 82.94%
2021 2.2% -6.1% 19.5% 56.81%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 45.18%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 30.14%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFJDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFJDX Category Low Category High PFJDX % Rank
Net Assets 188 M 658 K 207 B 75.44%
Number of Holdings 19 2 15351 79.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 176 M 660 K 48.5 B 65.80%
Weighting of Top 10 81.23% 8.4% 105.0% 25.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Core Bond R6 18.59%
  2. JPMorgan Equity Index R6 10.46%
  3. JPMorgan Income R6 8.20%
  4. JPMorgan Large Cap Value R6 6.75%
  5. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond R6 6.57%
  6. JPMorgan Europe Dynamic R6 5.49%
  7. JPMorgan International Focus R6 5.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFJDX % Rank
Stocks 		62.50% 0.00% 99.40% 34.20%
Bonds 		30.40% 0.00% 116.75% 70.16%
Cash 		6.30% -16.75% 81.51% 22.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.75% 0.00% 23.84% 34.88%
Other 		0.03% -2.51% 25.19% 52.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 27.92% 60.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFJDX % Rank
Technology 		16.06% 0.00% 44.21% 77.19%
Financial Services 		15.86% 0.00% 38.77% 30.60%
Healthcare 		11.19% 0.00% 29.35% 83.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 19.36% 32.51%
Industrials 		10.37% 0.00% 24.37% 45.08%
Consumer Defense 		8.55% 0.00% 19.93% 18.31%
Communication Services 		7.59% 0.00% 23.67% 40.03%
Basic Materials 		6.35% 0.00% 33.35% 7.65%
Energy 		5.19% 0.00% 85.65% 43.31%
Utilities 		4.48% 0.00% 99.55% 18.72%
Real Estate 		3.43% 0.00% 65.01% 48.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFJDX % Rank
US 		36.44% -1.65% 98.67% 82.15%
Non US 		26.06% 0.00% 37.06% 2.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFJDX % Rank
Securitized 		38.88% 0.00% 92.13% 5.04%
Corporate 		27.63% 0.00% 98.21% 61.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.78% 0.14% 100.00% 29.84%
Government 		16.43% 0.00% 97.26% 73.84%
Municipal 		0.28% 0.00% 24.80% 41.69%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 40.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFJDX % Rank
US 		27.61% 0.00% 62.18% 61.44%
Non US 		2.79% 0.00% 84.73% 64.85%

PFJDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFJDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 17.63% 6.67%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.83% 98.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 17.77%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.01% 0.83% 99.48%

Sales Fees

PFJDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFJDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFJDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 343.00% 66.47%

PFJDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFJDX Category Low Category High PFJDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 95.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFJDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFJDX Category Low Category High PFJDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -2.34% 19.41% 89.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFJDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

PFJDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2018

4.21

4.2%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

