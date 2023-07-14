Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $33.9 million and $12.9

billion). The Fund may invest in equity securities regardless of style (growth or value). The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities. The Fund typically invests in foreign securities of more than 10 countries but has no limitation on the

percentage of assets that is invested in each country or denominated in any currency. Primary consideration is given to

securities of corporations of developed areas, such as Japan, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.