Trending ETFs

Principal International Small Company Fund

PFISX | Fund

$9.96

$787 M

0.00%

1.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

14.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$787 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Principal International Small Company Fund

PFISX | Fund

$9.96

$787 M

0.00%

1.08%

PFISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal International Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tiffany Lavastida

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the MSCI World Ex USA Small Cap Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $33.9 million and $12.9billion). The Fund may invest in equity securities regardless of style (growth or value). The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities. The Fund typically invests in foreign securities of more than 10 countries but has no limitation on the percentage of assets that is invested in each country or denominated in any currency. Primary consideration is given to securities of corporations of developed areas, such as Japan, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Read More

PFISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% 3.8% 21.3% 64.63%
1 Yr 14.6% -2.3% 25.7% 57.14%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.9% 10.0% 93.75%
5 Yr -4.5%* -5.7% 5.3% 95.83%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -35.4% -11.5% 77.11%
2021 -0.7% -3.5% 8.5% 92.50%
2020 1.4% 1.0% 6.6% 93.75%
2019 5.4% 3.1% 6.3% 27.78%
2018 -6.1% -7.6% -0.2% 65.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -15.4% 21.3% 62.20%
1 Yr 14.6% -16.0% 25.7% 55.95%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.9% 9.7% 93.75%
5 Yr -4.5%* -5.7% 7.0% 95.83%
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -35.4% -11.5% 77.11%
2021 -0.7% -3.5% 8.5% 92.50%
2020 1.4% 1.0% 6.6% 93.75%
2019 5.4% 3.1% 6.3% 27.78%
2018 -6.1% -7.1% -0.2% 85.71%

NAV & Total Return History

PFISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFISX Category Low Category High PFISX % Rank
Net Assets 787 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 33.33%
Number of Holdings 221 2 4427 44.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.3 M 2.54 M 420 M 51.81%
Weighting of Top 10 9.41% 2.3% 100.0% 75.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASM International NV 1.35%
  2. ASM International NV 1.35%
  3. ASM International NV 1.35%
  4. ASM International NV 1.35%
  5. ASM International NV 1.35%
  6. ASM International NV 1.35%
  7. ASM International NV 1.35%
  8. ASM International NV 1.35%
  9. ASM International NV 1.35%
  10. ASM International NV 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFISX % Rank
Stocks 		97.17% 87.39% 99.95% 67.47%
Cash 		2.14% -0.19% 13.01% 37.35%
Other 		0.69% -2.29% 1.64% 28.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 87.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 87.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFISX % Rank
Industrials 		23.64% 12.46% 32.63% 42.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.39% 3.31% 27.42% 46.99%
Real Estate 		11.72% 0.00% 12.22% 6.02%
Financial Services 		11.14% 2.16% 21.69% 61.45%
Technology 		9.14% 0.00% 22.43% 97.59%
Basic Materials 		8.39% 0.00% 13.14% 44.58%
Communication Services 		5.39% 1.47% 14.57% 12.05%
Consumer Defense 		5.31% 2.29% 24.54% 59.04%
Healthcare 		4.95% 0.00% 18.67% 90.36%
Energy 		4.54% 0.00% 12.34% 34.94%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 4.57% 27.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFISX % Rank
Non US 		95.91% 84.83% 99.18% 62.65%
US 		1.26% 0.00% 9.36% 50.60%

PFISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.08% 0.07% 2.73% 60.49%
Management Fee 1.04% 0.05% 1.04% 98.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.60% 1.00% 185.00% 56.41%

PFISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFISX Category Low Category High PFISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 91.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFISX Category Low Category High PFISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% 0.03% 2.41% 54.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tiffany Lavastida

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2014

7.98

8.0%

Tiffany N. Lavastida, CFA, joined Principal Global Equities in 1997, is a portfolio manager for the firm. She is a portfolio manager for the firm's international small-cap equity strategies as well as the European small-cap strategy. She is also active in company research, focusing on the energy and financials sectors. Tiffany Previously she was a sales assistant at Midamerica Securities Management. She received an MBA with a finance concentration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Tiffany has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Brian Pattinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2014

7.98

8.0%

Brian is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Brian leads the global small-cap team which encompasses international small-cap and U.S. small-cap strategies. He serves as the lead portfolio manager for the firm's international portfolios while providing oversight to the U.S. small-cap team. Brian also leads the global small-cap team’s research and development efforts. He joined the firm in 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 2001. Brian received an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Brian has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

