Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$787 M
Holdings in Top 10
9.4%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PFISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|64.63%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|57.14%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|93.75%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|95.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|77.11%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|92.50%
|2020
|1.4%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|93.75%
|2019
|5.4%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|27.78%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|65.71%
|Period
|PFISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|62.20%
|1 Yr
|14.6%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|55.95%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-3.9%
|9.7%
|93.75%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|95.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|8.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|77.11%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|92.50%
|2020
|1.4%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|93.75%
|2019
|5.4%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|27.78%
|2018
|-6.1%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|85.71%
|PFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|787 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|33.33%
|Number of Holdings
|221
|2
|4427
|44.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.3 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|51.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.41%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|75.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFISX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.17%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|67.47%
|Cash
|2.14%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|37.35%
|Other
|0.69%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|28.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|87.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|87.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFISX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.64%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|42.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.39%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|46.99%
|Real Estate
|11.72%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|6.02%
|Financial Services
|11.14%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|61.45%
|Technology
|9.14%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|97.59%
|Basic Materials
|8.39%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|44.58%
|Communication Services
|5.39%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|12.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.31%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|59.04%
|Healthcare
|4.95%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|90.36%
|Energy
|4.54%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|34.94%
|Utilities
|3.39%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|27.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFISX % Rank
|Non US
|95.91%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|62.65%
|US
|1.26%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|50.60%
|PFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|60.49%
|Management Fee
|1.04%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|98.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.60%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|56.41%
|PFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|91.67%
|PFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|54.22%
|PFISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2014
7.98
8.0%
Tiffany N. Lavastida, CFA, joined Principal Global Equities in 1997, is a portfolio manager for the firm. She is a portfolio manager for the firm's international small-cap equity strategies as well as the European small-cap strategy. She is also active in company research, focusing on the energy and financials sectors. Tiffany Previously she was a sales assistant at Midamerica Securities Management. She received an MBA with a finance concentration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Tiffany has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2014
7.98
8.0%
Brian is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Brian leads the global small-cap team which encompasses international small-cap and U.S. small-cap strategies. He serves as the lead portfolio manager for the firm's international portfolios while providing oversight to the U.S. small-cap team. Brian also leads the global small-cap team’s research and development efforts. He joined the firm in 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 2001. Brian received an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Brian has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...