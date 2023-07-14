The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., (“Invesco Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Invesco Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Invesco (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds emphasize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in selecting securities, with each Invesco Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund investing in both U.S. and foreign equity securities of any capitalization. Equity securities shall consist of common stock of domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers of any market capitalization.

In selecting Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by Invesco, including data and analysis about the Invesco Underlying Funds.

The Fund intends to invest in Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that emphasize ESG factors in selecting equity securities. Each Invesco Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund follows a specific index methodology provided by MAC, MSCI, NASDAQ, Standard & Poor’s, or WilderHill that emphasizes a specific environmental theme including renewable energy, energy conservation, clean water, water conservation, sustainable infrastructure, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction. By emphasizing ESG factors, the Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds invest in companies that are driving change through new technologies and services that address global issues focusing on growth and transformational change. Further, investments will be allocated across environmental themes aimed at addressing a more sustainable future, including clean technology, clean energy, and water. ESG factors considered by the Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds include companies that focus on offering products or services that contribute to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making a more efficient use of limited global natural resources; and companies that seek to solve sustainability-related challenges such as renewable energy and clean water. Although the Fund does not intend to focus its investments in any particular sector, its portfolio may be focused in certain sectors from time to time as a result of its investment process.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.