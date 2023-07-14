Home
FUND SUMMARY – PFG INVESCO® THEMATIC ESG STRATEGY

PFIOX (Mutual Fund)

FUND SUMMARY – PFG INVESCO® THEMATIC ESG STRATEGY

PFIOX | Fund

$7.76

$54.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$54.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PFIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY – PFG INVESCO® THEMATIC ESG STRATEGY
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (“Invesco”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., (“Invesco Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Invesco Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Invesco (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds emphasize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in selecting securities, with each Invesco Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund investing in both U.S. and foreign equity securities of any capitalization. Equity securities shall consist of common stock of domestic, foreign and emerging market issuers of any market capitalization.

In selecting Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by Invesco, including data and analysis about the Invesco Underlying Funds.

The Fund intends to invest in Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that emphasize ESG factors in selecting equity securities. Each Invesco Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund follows a specific index methodology provided by MAC, MSCI, NASDAQ, Standard & Poor’s, or WilderHill that emphasizes a specific environmental theme including renewable energy, energy conservation, clean water, water conservation, sustainable infrastructure, carbon and greenhouse gas reduction. By emphasizing ESG factors, the Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds invest in companies that are driving change through new technologies and services that address global issues focusing on growth and transformational change. Further, investments will be allocated across environmental themes aimed at addressing a more sustainable future, including clean technology, clean energy, and water. ESG factors considered by the Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds include companies that focus on offering products or services that contribute to a more environmentally sustainable economy by making a more efficient use of limited global natural resources; and companies that seek to solve sustainability-related challenges such as renewable energy and clean water. Although the Fund does not intend to focus its investments in any particular sector, its portfolio may be focused in certain sectors from time to time as a result of its investment process.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Invesco Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 7.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 7.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFIOX Category Low Category High PFIOX % Rank
Net Assets 54.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 8 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 54.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 100.10% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr 24.96%
  2. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 21.55%
  3. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 19.71%
  4. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr 18.36%
  5. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 5.05%
  6. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr 5.02%
  7. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 4.88%
  8. BlackRock Liquidity Funds 0.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIOX % Rank
US 		99.55% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PFIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PFIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFIOX Category Low Category High PFIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFIOX Category Low Category High PFIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PFIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

