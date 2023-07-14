Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities that compose the MSCI EAFE Index NTR (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Index is a market-weighted equity index designed to measure the equity performance of developed markets (Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Far East, which includes Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore), excluding the United States and Canada. The Index includes securities of different market capitalizations (small, medium, and large) and is rebalanced semi-annually. The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a replication strategy which involves investing in the securities that make up the Index, in the same approximate proportions as the Index. The Fund utilizes exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivative strategies (including index futures) on a daily basis to gain exposure to the Index in an effort to minimize tracking error relative to the benchmark. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The Fund will not concentrate (invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated.