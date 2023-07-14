Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
19.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.0%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PFIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|35.31%
|1 Yr
|19.5%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|32.68%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|41.28%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|42.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|43.12%
* Annualized
|PFIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|41.04%
|Number of Holdings
|830
|1
|10801
|14.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|169 M
|0
|34.5 B
|50.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.95%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|73.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.07%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|30.56%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|69.11%
|Other
|0.12%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|19.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|91.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|91.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|91.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.52%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|55.68%
|Industrials
|14.75%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|52.66%
|Healthcare
|13.83%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|23.02%
|Consumer Defense
|10.73%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|31.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.16%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|52.66%
|Technology
|8.40%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|80.86%
|Basic Materials
|8.23%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|49.35%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|59.86%
|Energy
|4.44%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|62.59%
|Utilities
|3.35%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|31.65%
|Real Estate
|2.99%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|20.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Non US
|98.01%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|23.55%
|US
|1.06%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|70.80%
|PFIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|89.16%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|15.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PFIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PFIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.70%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|27.49%
|PFIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|96.36%
|PFIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PFIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.35%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|22.91%
|PFIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2016
5.84
5.8%
Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2018
3.63
3.6%
Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
