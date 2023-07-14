Home
Trending ETFs

PFIEX (Mutual Fund)

PFIEX (Mutual Fund)

Principal International Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.16 -0.07 -0.62%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PIDIX) Primary Retirement (PIIOX) Retirement (PILIX) Retirement (PIIQX) Retirement (PIIPX) Retirement (PFIEX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal International Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Schwarte

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities that compose the MSCI EAFE Index NTR (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. The Index is a market-weighted equity index designed to measure the equity performance of developed markets (Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Far East, which includes Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore), excluding the United States and Canada. The Index includes securities of different market capitalizations (small, medium, and large) and is rebalanced semi-annually. The Fund employs a passive investment approach designed to attempt to track the performance of the Index. In seeking its objective, the Fund typically employs a replication strategy which involves investing in the securities that make up the Index, in the same approximate proportions as the Index. The Fund utilizes exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivative strategies (including index futures) on a daily basis to gain exposure to the Index in an effort to minimize tracking error relative to the benchmark. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The Fund will not concentrate (invest more than 25% of its assets) its investments in a particular industry except to the extent the Index is so concentrated.
PFIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% 2.1% 19.2% 35.31%
1 Yr 19.5% -20.6% 27.8% 32.68%
3 Yr 4.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 41.28%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 42.86%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 43.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 36.39%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 44.13%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.94%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 73.35%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 38.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -16.4% 19.2% 35.31%
1 Yr 19.5% -27.2% 27.8% 30.70%
3 Yr 4.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 40.15%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 54.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 40.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -43.6% 71.3% 36.39%
2021 2.7% -15.4% 9.4% 44.13%
2020 1.8% -10.4% 121.9% 79.94%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 73.35%
2018 -3.6% -13.0% 0.0% 49.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PFIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFIEX Category Low Category High PFIEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 1.02 M 369 B 41.04%
Number of Holdings 830 1 10801 14.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M 0 34.5 B 50.07%
Weighting of Top 10 15.95% 1.9% 101.9% 73.99%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.07% 0.00% 122.60% 30.56%
Cash 		0.81% -65.15% 100.00% 69.11%
Other 		0.12% -16.47% 17.36% 19.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 91.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 91.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 91.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIEX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.52% 0.00% 47.75% 55.68%
Industrials 		14.75% 5.17% 99.49% 52.66%
Healthcare 		13.83% 0.00% 21.01% 23.02%
Consumer Defense 		10.73% 0.00% 32.29% 31.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.16% 0.00% 36.36% 52.66%
Technology 		8.40% 0.00% 36.32% 80.86%
Basic Materials 		8.23% 0.00% 23.86% 49.35%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 21.69% 59.86%
Energy 		4.44% 0.00% 16.89% 62.59%
Utilities 		3.35% 0.00% 13.68% 31.65%
Real Estate 		2.99% 0.00% 14.59% 20.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFIEX % Rank
Non US 		98.01% 0.00% 125.24% 23.55%
US 		1.06% -7.78% 68.98% 70.80%

PFIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.02% 26.51% 89.16%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.60% 15.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PFIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.70% 2.00% 247.00% 27.49%

PFIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFIEX Category Low Category High PFIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 96.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFIEX Category Low Category High PFIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.35% -0.93% 6.38% 22.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Schwarte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2016

5.84

5.8%

Jeff is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Jeff is an active member in the group’s research and development activities. He joined the equities group in 2000 as an analyst and named a portfolio manager in 2001. He has been with Principal since 1993. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa. Jeff has earned the right to use the CFA designation. He is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Jeff is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.

Aaron Siebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2018

3.63

3.6%

Aaron J. Siebel has been with Principal® since 2005. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of Iowa in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

