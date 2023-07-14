The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are managed by Capital Research and Management (“Capital Research”), under normal circumstances (“American Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in American Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Research (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by Capital Research, including data and analysis about the American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

The Fund pursues a strategy of long-term growth, by investing in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in U.S. equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund also invests in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest in both U.S. and foreign equity securities.

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests approximately 50% of its assets in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest solely in U.S. equity securities, with a focus on companies with sound fundamentals, indicative of long-term growth, as well as in potential turnaround situations. The balance of Fund assets will typically be invested in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that focus on both U.S. and foreign equities which appear to be undervalued or overlooked, with the potential for long term growth, along with a portion of investments in smaller cap stocks that are expected to grow.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in American Underlying Funds Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed gain or loss of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.