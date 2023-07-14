Home
Vitals

YTD Return

19.3%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$551 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG American Funds Growth Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are managed by Capital Research and Management (“Capital Research”), under normal circumstances (“American Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in American Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Research (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by Capital Research, including data and analysis about the American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

The Fund pursues a strategy of long-term growth, by investing in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest primarily in U.S. equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund also invests in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest in both U.S. and foreign equity securities.

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests approximately 50% of its assets in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest solely in U.S. equity securities, with a focus on companies with sound fundamentals, indicative of long-term growth, as well as in potential turnaround situations. The balance of Fund assets will typically be invested in American Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that focus on both U.S. and foreign equities which appear to be undervalued or overlooked, with the potential for long term growth, along with a portion of investments in smaller cap stocks that are expected to grow.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in American Underlying Funds Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed gain or loss of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

PFGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -41.7% 64.0% 79.64%
1 Yr -1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 94.67%
3 Yr -2.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 67.12%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -85.9% 81.6% 79.73%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.65%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.3% -41.7% 64.0% 76.27%
1 Yr -1.7% -46.2% 77.9% 90.41%
3 Yr -2.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 66.70%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -85.9% 81.6% 79.73%
2021 5.2% -31.0% 26.7% 41.65%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFGGX Category Low Category High PFGGX % Rank
Net Assets 551 M 189 K 222 B 63.24%
Number of Holdings 8 2 3509 99.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 626 M -1.37 M 104 B 50.66%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.4% 116.5% 0.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds Growth Fund of Amer R6 25.03%
  2. American Funds AMCAP R6 20.01%
  3. American Funds Fundamental Invs R6 19.86%
  4. American Funds SMALLCAP World R6 14.90%
  5. American Funds New Perspective R6 10.00%
  6. American Funds New Economy R6 9.88%
  7. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFGGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.78% 50.26% 104.50% 82.70%
Cash 		3.77% -10.83% 49.73% 14.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 4.41% 2.30%
Other 		0.10% -2.66% 17.15% 14.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 74.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 73.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFGGX % Rank
Technology 		25.89% 0.00% 65.70% 83.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.77% 0.00% 62.57% 41.72%
Healthcare 		14.95% 0.00% 39.76% 28.77%
Communication Services 		12.68% 0.00% 66.40% 24.26%
Financial Services 		9.54% 0.00% 43.06% 46.72%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 30.65% 16.23%
Consumer Defense 		4.45% 0.00% 25.50% 39.51%
Basic Materials 		2.51% 0.00% 18.91% 23.20%
Energy 		1.83% 0.00% 41.09% 27.62%
Real Estate 		1.01% 0.00% 16.05% 50.98%
Utilities 		0.93% 0.00% 16.07% 17.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFGGX % Rank
US 		74.28% 34.69% 100.00% 98.85%
Non US 		21.50% 0.00% 54.22% 0.98%

PFGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 20.29% 5.01%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 99.59%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 22.27%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.02% 98.97%

Sales Fees

PFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 316.74% 53.57%

PFGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFGGX Category Low Category High PFGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 77.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFGGX Category Low Category High PFGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.31% -6.13% 1.75% 94.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PFGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

