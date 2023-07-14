The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in Fidelity mutual funds and Fidelity exchange traded funds (“Fidelity Underlying Funds”), with each Fidelity Underlying Fund investing primarily in U.S. equity securities of varying market capitalizations. The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Fidelity Underlying Funds or mutal funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by advisers other than Fidelity (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers data and analysis regarding a model portfolio of Fidelity Underlying Funds and, at times, Other Underlying Funds, provided by Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, which uses the brand name of Fidelity Institutional AM®. The Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. No Fidelity entity is an investment adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund.

To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Adviser intends to focus on changes in the business cycle, or shifts in the economy, over an intermediate period of time. Based on the Adviser’s assessment of the different stages of a business cycle, the Fund intends to invest in Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that focus on business sectors that have historically performed well, during a specific stage of a business cycle. The Fund will invest in Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that include actively managed funds and passive funds (including index funds and exchange traded funds).

The Fund’s business cycle approach to sector investing uses various forms of analysis to determine the shifting phases of the economy. After a shift in the economy takes place, this analysis then provides a framework for allocating to sectors according to the likelihood that they will outperform or underperform, given the new economic environment.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Fidelity Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.