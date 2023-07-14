Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$233 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 189.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG Sector Equity Business Cycle Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in Fidelity mutual funds and Fidelity exchange traded funds (“Fidelity Underlying Funds”), with each Fidelity Underlying Fund investing primarily in U.S. equity securities of varying market capitalizations. The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Fidelity Underlying Funds or mutal funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by advisers other than Fidelity (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers data and analysis regarding a model portfolio of Fidelity Underlying Funds and, at times, Other Underlying Funds, provided by Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, which uses the brand name of Fidelity Institutional AM®. The Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. No Fidelity entity is an investment adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund.

To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Adviser intends to focus on changes in the business cycle, or shifts in the economy, over an intermediate period of time. Based on the Adviser’s assessment of the different stages of a business cycle, the Fund intends to invest in Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that focus on business sectors that have historically performed well, during a specific stage of a business cycle. The Fund will invest in Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that include actively managed funds and passive funds (including index funds and exchange traded funds).

The Fund’s business cycle approach to sector investing uses various forms of analysis to determine the shifting phases of the economy. After a shift in the economy takes place, this analysis then provides a framework for allocating to sectors according to the likelihood that they will outperform or underperform, given the new economic environment.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Fidelity Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

PFFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -14.3% 35.6% 71.51%
1 Yr 6.7% -55.6% 38.6% 74.83%
3 Yr 6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.07%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -64.5% 28.9% 42.72%
2021 8.8% -20.5% 152.6% 43.95%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -20.5% 35.6% 64.56%
1 Yr 6.7% -55.6% 40.3% 65.54%
3 Yr 6.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 44.63%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -64.5% 28.9% 42.79%
2021 8.8% -20.5% 152.6% 44.42%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFFSX Category Low Category High PFFSX % Rank
Net Assets 233 M 177 K 1.21 T 73.65%
Number of Holdings 12 2 4154 98.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 220 M 288 K 270 B 58.89%
Weighting of Top 10 99.57% 1.8% 106.2% 0.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity AdvisorÂ® Health Care Z 17.79%
  2. FidelityÂ® Select Semiconductors 15.04%
  3. Fidelity AdvisorÂ® Technology Z 6.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFFSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.80% 0.00% 130.24% 55.14%
Cash 		0.82% -102.29% 100.00% 54.84%
Other 		0.35% -13.91% 134.98% 3.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.03% 0.00% 5.54% 3.75%
Bonds 		0.01% -0.04% 95.81% 5.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 72.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFFSX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.05% 0.00% 60.70% 4.34%
Technology 		21.34% 0.00% 48.94% 68.19%
Industrials 		18.95% 0.00% 29.90% 2.97%
Utilities 		12.30% 0.00% 20.91% 0.76%
Basic Materials 		10.43% 0.00% 25.70% 1.75%
Energy 		10.18% 0.00% 41.64% 2.59%
Consumer Defense 		2.03% 0.00% 47.71% 95.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.91% 0.00% 30.33% 98.63%
Financial Services 		0.43% 0.00% 55.59% 99.54%
Communication Services 		0.24% 0.00% 27.94% 98.93%
Real Estate 		0.15% 0.00% 31.91% 85.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFFSX % Rank
US 		92.52% 0.00% 127.77% 72.92%
Non US 		6.28% 0.00% 32.38% 20.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFFSX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.16% -6.23% 100.00% 84.98%
Corporate 		3.53% 0.00% 100.00% 10.48%
Derivative 		0.31% 0.00% 48.40% 3.02%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 70.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 70.45%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFFSX % Rank
US 		0.01% -0.06% 81.35% 5.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 70.07%

PFFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 49.27% 5.21%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 99.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 24.36%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.85% 99.23%

Sales Fees

PFFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 189.00% 0.00% 496.00% 97.51%

PFFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFFSX Category Low Category High PFFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 86.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFFSX Category Low Category High PFFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -54.00% 6.06% 81.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

