Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.4%
1 yr return
11.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 161.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in Fidelity mutual funds and Fidelity exchange traded funds (“Fidelity Underlying Funds”), with each Fidelity Underlying Fund investing primarily in U.S. equity securities of varying market capitalizations. The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Fidelity Underlying Funds or mutal funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by advisers other than Fidelity (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.
In selecting Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers data and analysis regarding a model portfolio of Fidelity Underlying Funds and, at times, Other Underlying Funds, provided by Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, which uses the brand name of Fidelity Institutional AM®. The Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. No Fidelity entity is an investment adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund.
To achieve the Fund’s objective, the Adviser intends to focus on Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that invest in equity indices that the Adviser believes will produce enhanced risk-adjusted returns, in light of market circumstances. The Adviser intends to invest in Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds that are passively managed and that are designed to track a specific equity index. Equity indices will include those that are focused on specific market capitalizations, specific investment styles (for example, growth or value), or limits on expected volatility. There are no restrictions on the type of equity index that the Adviser may choose to invest in.
Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.
The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in Fidelity Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a gain or loss of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.
|Period
|PFFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|61.42%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|50.34%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|54.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|59.03%
|2021
|6.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|66.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|PFFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|55.51%
|1 Yr
|11.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|41.97%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|54.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFFFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|59.10%
|2021
|6.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|66.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|PFFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFFFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|81.81%
|Number of Holdings
|6
|2
|4154
|99.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|136 M
|288 K
|270 B
|68.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|106.2%
|0.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFFFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|17.85%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|82.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|72.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|72.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|70.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|70.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFFFX % Rank
|Technology
|21.04%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.87%
|Financial Services
|15.74%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|24.58%
|Healthcare
|11.96%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|86.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.67%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|27.09%
|Industrials
|9.92%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|36.61%
|Communication Services
|8.43%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|50.76%
|Consumer Defense
|6.77%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|53.65%
|Basic Materials
|4.20%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|18.87%
|Energy
|4.14%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|49.09%
|Real Estate
|3.28%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|29.30%
|Utilities
|2.84%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|42.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFFFX % Rank
|US
|69.24%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.90%
|Non US
|30.60%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|0.75%
|PFFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|5.13%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|99.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|98.97%
|PFFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PFFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFFFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|161.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|96.36%
|PFFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFFFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|86.20%
|PFFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PFFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFFFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|98.70%
|PFFFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
