The Fund, under normal circumstances, will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in Fidelity mutual funds and Fidelity exchange traded funds (“Fidelity Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Fidelity Underlying Funds or mutal funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by advisers other than Fidelity (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. Each Fidelity Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund emphasizes Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in selecting securities, and invests in fixed-income securities. Fixed income securities shall consist of U.S. dollar denominated fixed income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities of any investment grade, including high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), asset-backed, and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) considers data and analysis regarding a model portfolio of Fidelity Underlying Funds and at times, Other Underlying Funds provided by Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser LLC, which uses the brand name of Fidelity Institutional AM®. The Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. No Fidelity entity is an investment adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund. When determining whether a Fidelity Underlying Fund or Other Underlying Fund qualifies as emphasizing ESG, the Adviser applies an initial screen for mutual funds that fall under the Morningstar classification of “Sustainable Investment Overall.” Morningstar defines a strategy as a “Sustainable Investment” if it is described in its prospectus or other regulatory filings as focusing on sustainability; impact; or environmental, social, and governance factors. In addition, each of the Fidelity Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds emphasizing ESG utilize either an MSCI ESG index or a third-party proprietary ESG selection approach that emphasizes ESG factors, including privacy and data security, product quality and safety, overall governance, board structure and gender diversity, workplace diversity, workplace safety, carbon/GHG emissions, energy management, product lifestyle, toxic emissions, corruption and supply chain management, and human capital development, in selecting securities. Although the Fund does not intend to focus its investments in any particular sector, its portfolio may be focused in certain sectors from time to time as a result of its investment process. Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in the Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific Fidelity Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve-month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 13%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 13% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.