The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in the shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are part of the iShares® complex of ETFs and other ETFs managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”)(“BlackRock Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Blackrock Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Blackrock (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Blackrock Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds emphasize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations in selecting securities and invest primarily in equity securities. Equity investments will include U.S. equity securities, foreign equity securities and emerging market equity securities. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

Further, the Fund intends to focus its investments in equity ETFs on the sustainable ETF platform at BlackRock. BlackRock defines sustainable investment strategies as those that combine traditional investment approaches with environmental, social, and governance insights. The Fund may include indexed or actively managed ETFs. Sustainable indexed ETFs seek to track indexes that may incorporate business involvement screens and ESG metrics in their construction. Sustainable active ETFs seek both sustainability and financial performance objectives and are managed using proprietary research conducted by BlackRock portfolio management teams.

In addition, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in BlackRock Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific BlackRock Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.