Trending ETFs

PFESX (Mutual Fund)

PFESX (Mutual Fund)

PFG BR Equity ESG Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.84 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PFESX) Primary

PFG BR Equity ESG Strategy Fund

PFESX | Fund

$11.84

$219 M

0.00%

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$219 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFG BR Equity ESG Strategy Fund

PFESX | Fund

$11.84

$219 M

0.00%

2.05%

PFESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG BR Equity ESG Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts of borrowing, in the shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are part of the iShares® complex of ETFs and other ETFs managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”)(“BlackRock Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in Blackrock Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Blackrock (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Blackrock Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds emphasize Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations in selecting securities and invest primarily in equity securities. Equity investments will include U.S. equity securities, foreign equity securities and emerging market equity securities. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be those represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

Further, the Fund intends to focus its investments in equity ETFs on the sustainable ETF platform at BlackRock. BlackRock defines sustainable investment strategies as those that combine traditional investment approaches with environmental, social, and governance insights. The Fund may include indexed or actively managed ETFs. Sustainable indexed ETFs seek to track indexes that may incorporate business involvement screens and ESG metrics in their construction. Sustainable active ETFs seek both sustainability and financial performance objectives and are managed using proprietary research conducted by BlackRock portfolio management teams.

In addition, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in BlackRock Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific BlackRock Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, there is no limit on the Fund’s maximum annual volatility. Consequently, in managing the Fund, the Adviser will permit the Fund’s potential total return, over a twelve-month period, as estimated by RiskPro®, to exceed a loss or gain of more than 30%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may be below 30% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -14.3% 35.6% 55.46%
1 Yr 12.4% -55.6% 38.6% 43.65%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 73.00%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -64.5% 28.9% 71.24%
2021 3.2% -20.5% 152.6% 84.19%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -20.5% 35.6% 49.92%
1 Yr 12.4% -55.6% 40.3% 35.59%
3 Yr 2.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 73.24%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.9% -64.5% 28.9% 71.32%
2021 3.2% -20.5% 152.6% 84.26%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFESX Category Low Category High PFESX % Rank
Net Assets 219 M 177 K 1.21 T 75.52%
Number of Holdings 9 2 4154 99.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 227 M 288 K 270 B 58.29%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% 0.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFESX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 0.00% 130.24% 28.73%
Cash 		0.44% -102.29% 100.00% 69.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 84.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFESX % Rank
Technology 		24.41% 0.00% 48.94% 49.47%
Financial Services 		16.46% 0.00% 55.59% 21.08%
Healthcare 		11.54% 0.00% 60.70% 88.81%
Industrials 		11.25% 0.00% 29.90% 23.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 0.00% 30.33% 38.36%
Consumer Defense 		6.49% 0.00% 47.71% 62.18%
Communication Services 		6.39% 0.00% 27.94% 76.48%
Real Estate 		4.28% 0.00% 31.91% 11.72%
Basic Materials 		4.01% 0.00% 25.70% 20.24%
Energy 		2.44% 0.00% 41.64% 73.67%
Utilities 		1.55% 0.00% 20.91% 74.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFESX % Rank
US 		71.26% 0.00% 127.77% 97.75%
Non US 		28.30% 0.00% 32.38% 1.13%

PFESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 49.27% 5.29%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 99.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 24.66%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.85% 99.48%

Sales Fees

PFESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 496.00% 75.75%

PFESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFESX Category Low Category High PFESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 93.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFESX Category Low Category High PFESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -54.00% 6.06% 96.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

