Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the Russell 2000 Value Index, and invests primarily in equity securities of small capitalization value companies as defined by the Russell 2000 Value Index. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Value Index was approximately $32.5 million to $14.9 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund was approximately $3.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000 Value Index changes over time; the Fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization changes.

The sub-adviser normally invests the Fund’s assets across different groups of industries/sectors, but may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in issuers in a single sector. As of March 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund is represented by securities of companies in the Financial sector. The components of the Fund are likely to change over time.

The Fund invests in securities that the Fund’s sub-adviser believes are attractively valued with the potential to exceed investor expectations. The Fund may sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of the portfolio management team.