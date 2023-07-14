Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in bond instruments and shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), that primarily invest in bond instruments, under normal circumstances (“PIMCO Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in PIMCO Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than PIMCO (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.
In selecting PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by PIMCO, including data and analysis about the PIMCO Underlying Funds.
The Adviser invests in PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Undelying Funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to fixed-income securities, and cash equivalents will vary dependent on market conditions. In selecting PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds, the Adviser may also utilize information regarding a model portfolio of PIMCO Funds provided at no charge by PIMCO, although the Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the PIMCO Funds and other securities in which the Fund invests. PIMCO is not the adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund.
Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.
The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific PIMCO Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 13%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 13% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.
|Period
|PFDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|18.12%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|76.44%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|91.38%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|72.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|78.77%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|90.22%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|34.82%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|62.48%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|22.20%
|Period
|PFDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|17.56%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|75.49%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|91.37%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|74.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFDOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|78.77%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|90.07%
|2020
|1.0%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|34.82%
|2019
|0.9%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|65.23%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|42.13%
|PFDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|139 M
|100
|124 B
|78.16%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|8175
|94.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|122 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|44.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.98%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|1.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Bonds
|109.88%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|5.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.92%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|29.54%
|Stocks
|1.08%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|28.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.69%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|24.93%
|Other
|0.59%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|12.10%
|Cash
|-15.16%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.11%
|Communication Services
|20.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.50%
|Real Estate
|8.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.88%
|Basic Materials
|7.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.78%
|Consumer Defense
|7.17%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|15.56%
|Utilities
|6.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.86%
|Energy
|5.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.93%
|Healthcare
|4.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.85%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|27.30%
|Industrials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.07%
|Technology
|1.21%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|29.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Non US
|0.71%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|8.79%
|US
|0.37%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|33.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Government
|49.84%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|4.49%
|Derivative
|17.79%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|15.03%
|Securitized
|17.37%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|45.59%
|Corporate
|9.16%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|82.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.42%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|31.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFDOX % Rank
|US
|80.75%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|20.75%
|Non US
|29.13%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|24.35%
|PFDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|15.15%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|90.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.66%
|Administrative Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|100.00%
|PFDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PFDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFDOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|38.01%
|PFDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.06%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|89.69%
|PFDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFDOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|81.81%
|PFDOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
