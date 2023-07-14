Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PFDOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.4 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (PFDOX) Primary
PFDOX (Mutual Fund)

PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.4 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (PFDOX) Primary
PFDOX (Mutual Fund)

PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.4 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Retirement (PFDOX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund

PFDOX | Fund

$8.40

$139 M

3.06%

$0.26

2.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$139 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund

PFDOX | Fund

$8.40

$139 M

3.06%

$0.26

2.05%

PFDOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG Active Core Bond Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the Fund’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in bond instruments and shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), that primarily invest in bond instruments, under normal circumstances (“PIMCO Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in PIMCO Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than PIMCO (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

  

In selecting PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) utilizes information provided by PIMCO, including data and analysis about the PIMCO Underlying Funds.

The Adviser invests in PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Undelying Funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to fixed-income securities, and cash equivalents will vary dependent on market conditions. In selecting PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds, the Adviser may also utilize information regarding a model portfolio of PIMCO Funds provided at no charge by PIMCO, although the Adviser is solely responsible for selecting the PIMCO Funds and other securities in which the Fund invests. PIMCO is not the adviser or sub-adviser to the Fund.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in PIMCO Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific PIMCO Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 13%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 13% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFDOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.2% 18.1% 18.12%
1 Yr -3.0% -18.7% 21.2% 76.44%
3 Yr -6.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 91.38%
5 Yr -3.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 72.11%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -31.8% 18.4% 78.77%
2021 -2.6% -14.3% 15.8% 90.22%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.82%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 62.48%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 0.7% 22.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -11.7% 18.1% 17.56%
1 Yr -3.0% -18.7% 38.5% 75.49%
3 Yr -6.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 91.37%
5 Yr -3.0%* -29.7% 30.2% 74.72%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFDOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -31.8% 18.4% 78.77%
2021 -2.6% -14.3% 15.8% 90.07%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 34.82%
2019 0.9% -10.2% 3.6% 65.23%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 1.5% 42.13%

NAV & Total Return History

PFDOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFDOX Category Low Category High PFDOX % Rank
Net Assets 139 M 100 124 B 78.16%
Number of Holdings 9 2 8175 94.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 122 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 44.81%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 4.3% 105.0% 1.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PIMCO Total Return Instl 39.60%
  2. PIMCO Income Instl 30.04%
  3. PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and BdInstl 10.01%
  4. PIMCO Dynamic Bond Instl 5.05%
  5. PIMCO Emerging Markets Bond Instl 4.99%
  6. PIMCO International Bond (USD-Hdg) Instl 4.98%
  7. PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Instl 4.95%
  8. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFDOX % Rank
Bonds 		109.88% -150.81% 180.51% 5.62%
Convertible Bonds 		2.92% 0.00% 33.50% 29.54%
Stocks 		1.08% -38.22% 261.12% 28.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.69% 0.00% 13.21% 24.93%
Other 		0.59% -25.82% 276.99% 12.10%
Cash 		-15.16% -261.12% 258.91% 94.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFDOX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.22% 0.00% 100.00% 18.11%
Communication Services 		20.33% 0.00% 100.00% 12.50%
Real Estate 		8.54% 0.00% 100.00% 18.88%
Basic Materials 		7.74% 0.00% 100.00% 13.78%
Consumer Defense 		7.17% 0.00% 99.97% 15.56%
Utilities 		6.11% 0.00% 100.00% 17.86%
Energy 		5.12% 0.00% 100.00% 58.93%
Healthcare 		4.08% 0.00% 100.00% 20.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.85% 0.00% 89.95% 27.30%
Industrials 		1.61% 0.00% 100.00% 41.07%
Technology 		1.21% 0.00% 29.61% 29.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFDOX % Rank
Non US 		0.71% -0.10% 18.33% 8.79%
US 		0.37% -40.06% 261.12% 33.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFDOX % Rank
Government 		49.84% 0.00% 99.43% 4.49%
Derivative 		17.79% -0.52% 72.98% 15.03%
Securitized 		17.37% 0.00% 99.65% 45.59%
Corporate 		9.16% 0.00% 97.25% 82.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.72% 0.00% 100.00% 61.42%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 54.26% 31.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFDOX % Rank
US 		80.75% -151.11% 194.51% 20.75%
Non US 		29.13% -136.75% 104.82% 24.35%

PFDOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.01% 26.65% 15.15%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.29% 90.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 17.66%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.00% 0.70% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PFDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFDOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 632.00% 38.01%

PFDOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFDOX Category Low Category High PFDOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.06% 0.00% 15.93% 89.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFDOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFDOX Category Low Category High PFDOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.78% -1.55% 11.51% 81.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFDOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFDOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×