The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by Capital Research and Management Company (“Capital Research”), under normal market circumstances (“American Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in American Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Research (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes Information provided by Capital Research, including data and analysis about the American Underlying Funds.

The Fund seeks to provide current income, while maintaining limited price volatility. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests more than half of its assets in American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest solely in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities generally consist of investment-grade bonds or bonds of intermediate or short maturities. The Fund considers bonds to be investment-grade if they are rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, at the time of investment.

The balance of Fund assets will typically be invested in American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that utilize an asset allocation approach to investing, with a focus on investing in equity securities that pay dividends and in investment grade bonds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in American Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve-month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 15%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 15% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.