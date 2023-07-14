Home
PFCOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG American Funds Conservative Income Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by Capital Research and Management Company (“Capital Research”), under normal market circumstances (“American Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in American Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than Capital Research (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In selecting American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes Information provided by Capital Research, including data and analysis about the American Underlying Funds. 

The Fund seeks to provide current income, while maintaining limited price volatility. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests more than half of its assets in American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that invest solely in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities generally consist of investment-grade bonds or bonds of intermediate or short maturities. The Fund considers bonds to be investment-grade if they are rated Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, at the time of investment.

The balance of Fund assets will typically be invested in American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds that utilize an asset allocation approach to investing, with a focus on investing in equity securities that pay dividends and in investment grade bonds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in American Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific American Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve-month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 15%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 15% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFCOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -5.1% 5.7% 91.37%
1 Yr -3.0% -12.2% 3.7% 87.05%
3 Yr -3.0%* -10.6% 1.0% 40.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.3% 3.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -39.5% -1.5% 19.57%
2021 0.9% -4.4% 4.2% 14.07%
2020 N/A -5.7% 4.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.8% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% -0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -11.4% 5.6% 90.65%
1 Yr -3.0% -12.2% 3.7% 85.61%
3 Yr -3.0%* -10.6% 5.7% 40.15%
5 Yr N/A* -9.3% 3.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -39.5% -1.5% 19.57%
2021 0.9% -4.4% 4.2% 14.07%
2020 N/A -5.7% 4.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.8% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFCOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFCOX Category Low Category High PFCOX % Rank
Net Assets 205 M 9 M 6.08 B 57.55%
Number of Holdings 9 3 7774 95.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 248 M -56 M 5.07 B 41.73%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.9% 102.4% 1.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds ST Bd Fd of Amer R6 19.99%
  2. American Funds Bond Fund of Amer R6 19.84%
  3. American Funds Interm Bd Fd of Amer R6 19.77%
  4. American Funds Strategic Bond R-6 10.91%
  5. American Funds American Mutual R6 10.14%
  6. American Funds Income Fund of Amer R6 10.05%
  7. American Funds American Balanced R6 9.13%
  8. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFCOX % Rank
Bonds 		68.37% 0.00% 130.40% 51.80%
Stocks 		22.86% -1.95% 57.00% 33.81%
Cash 		7.09% -54.98% 76.00% 38.13%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 3.97% 59.71%
Other 		0.47% -3.09% 22.34% 23.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.19% 0.00% 3.63% 33.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFCOX % Rank
Technology 		15.66% 0.00% 25.62% 64.75%
Financial Services 		15.61% 0.00% 20.10% 18.71%
Healthcare 		14.84% 0.00% 19.76% 25.90%
Consumer Defense 		10.67% 0.00% 22.77% 4.32%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.00% 29.86% 60.43%
Utilities 		6.18% 0.00% 91.26% 10.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.07% 0.00% 12.36% 91.37%
Communication Services 		5.73% 0.00% 11.71% 74.10%
Energy 		5.65% 0.00% 27.98% 25.90%
Real Estate 		5.44% 0.00% 78.69% 34.53%
Basic Materials 		4.00% 0.00% 8.71% 61.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFCOX % Rank
US 		18.96% -1.96% 56.43% 23.02%
Non US 		3.90% -2.14% 14.08% 66.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFCOX % Rank
Government 		45.82% 0.00% 62.10% 18.71%
Corporate 		22.68% 0.00% 73.91% 76.26%
Securitized 		18.66% 0.00% 61.25% 49.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.20% 1.69% 100.00% 33.09%
Municipal 		0.64% 0.00% 20.03% 12.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.66% 97.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFCOX % Rank
US 		59.54% 0.00% 130.40% 40.29%
Non US 		8.83% -1.54% 27.51% 44.60%

PFCOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.07% 3.13% 8.15%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 22.89%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.01% 0.70% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PFCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 6.00% 318.00% 71.20%

PFCOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFCOX Category Low Category High PFCOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 4.22% 93.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFCOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFCOX Category Low Category High PFCOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.86% -1.30% 3.99% 86.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFCOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFCOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

×