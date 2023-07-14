Managing Director, PIMCO, Mr. Stracke is a member of the Investment Committee and global head of the credit research group. The group covers all levels of the debt capital structure for targeted industries, including investment grade and high yield bonds, bank debt and convertibles. He also contributes to the analysis, portfolio construction and management of the firm's opportunistic corporate credit and mortgage and real estate-related strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and also held positions as head of Latin America fixed income strategy with Commerzbank Securities and head of Latin America local markets strategy with Deutsche Bank. He has investment experience since 1997 and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. He is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, having served as an agroforestry extension agent in Mauritania, West Africa.