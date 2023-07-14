Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-3.1%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio 3.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|PFAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|96.35%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|98.46%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PFAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1250
|2
|8175
|21.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|639 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|21.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.65%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|62.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|159.60%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|0.86%
|Stocks
|4.74%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|11.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.20%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|35.88%
|Other
|1.86%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|6.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.59%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|27.81%
|Cash
|-68.99%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|99.14%
|PFAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.56%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|3.68%
|Management Fee
|2.29%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|99.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|20.47%
|PFAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|8.10%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|3.15%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.011
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 20, 2001
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Managing Director, PIMCO, Mr. Stracke is a member of the Investment Committee and global head of the credit research group. The group covers all levels of the debt capital structure for targeted industries, including investment grade and high yield bonds, bank debt and convertibles. He also contributes to the analysis, portfolio construction and management of the firm's opportunistic corporate credit and mortgage and real estate-related strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and also held positions as head of Latin America fixed income strategy with Commerzbank Securities and head of Latin America local markets strategy with Deutsche Bank. He has investment experience since 1997 and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. He is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, having served as an agroforestry extension agent in Mauritania, West Africa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Ms. Tournier is a managing director in the London office and head of pan-European credit portfolio management. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, she was a managing director and European head of high yield credit trading with Deutsche Bank in London. Previously, she worked in credit derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank and at J.P. Morgan in New York. She holds a master’s degree in operations research and financial engineering from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2017
5.27
5.3%
Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Jamie Weinstein October 2020 Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Weinstein is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and head of corporate special situations, focusing on PIMCO’s opportunistic and alternative strategies within corporate credit. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2019, he worked for KKR as a portfolio manager for the firm’s special situations funds and portfolios, which he managed since their inception in 2009. He was also a member of the firm’s special situations, real estate, and India NBFC investment committees and the KKR credit portfolio management committee. Previously, Mr. Weinstein was a portfolio manager with responsibility across KKR’s credit strategies. He has 18 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and operations research from Princeton University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
