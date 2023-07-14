The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the it’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds(“ETFs”) managed by The BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, LLC (“BNY Mellon”), under normal market circumstances (“BNY Mellon Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than BNY Mellon (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. Each BNY Mellon Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund invests primarily in equity of varying market capitalization regardless of country exposure and/or fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In addition to equity and fixed income securities, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) may also invest in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities, and cash equivalents. The percentage of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equities, fixed-income securities, and cash equivalents will vary.

In selecting BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes information provided by BNY Mellon, including data and analysis about the BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 15%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 15% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.