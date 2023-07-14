Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$160 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PFG BNY Mellon Diversifier Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    The Pacific Financial Group
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Enstad

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the it’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds(“ETFs”) managed by The BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, LLC (“BNY Mellon”), under normal market circumstances (“BNY Mellon Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than BNY Mellon (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. Each BNY Mellon Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund invests primarily in equity of varying market capitalization regardless of country exposure and/or fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The Fund operates as a fund of funds.

In addition to equity and fixed income securities, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) may also invest in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities, and cash equivalents. The percentage of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equities, fixed-income securities, and cash equivalents will vary.

In selecting BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes information provided by BNY Mellon, including data and analysis about the BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.

Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 15%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 15% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.

Read More

PFADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 28.33%
1 Yr -4.9% -8.9% 48.3% 70.17%
3 Yr -3.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 91.76%
5 Yr -1.0%* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -40.8% 20.6% 69.18%
2021 0.2% -21.0% 24.5% 34.40%
2020 2.3% -24.2% 27.8% 91.59%
2019 1.6% -23.1% 11.7% 1.99%
2018 -1.2% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 27.47%
1 Yr -4.9% -12.8% 48.3% 62.29%
3 Yr -3.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 89.96%
5 Yr -1.0%* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -40.8% 20.6% 69.18%
2021 0.2% -21.0% 24.5% 34.40%
2020 2.3% -24.2% 27.8% 91.82%
2019 1.6% -23.1% 11.7% 9.18%
2018 -1.2% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFADX Category Low Category High PFADX % Rank
Net Assets 160 M 1.12 M 110 B 68.68%
Number of Holdings 7 2 10961 98.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 162 M -31.7 M 22 B 50.10%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 10.8% 100.0% 2.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNY Mellon Global Real Return - I 38.03%
  2. BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund I 37.63%
  3. BNY Mellon Floating Rate Income I 14.01%
  4. BNY Mellon Global Real Estate Scs - I 5.07%
  5. BNY Mellon Natural Resources I 5.02%
  6. BlackRock Liquidity FedFund Instl 0.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFADX % Rank
Bonds 		52.33% -39.76% 93.84% 6.89%
Stocks 		28.01% -45.72% 98.42% 93.74%
Cash 		15.68% -97.12% 185.58% 17.33%
Other 		2.85% -1.25% 197.12% 26.10%
Convertible Bonds 		1.13% 0.00% 25.49% 21.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 76.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFADX % Rank
Real Estate 		19.43% 0.00% 90.14% 14.44%
Energy 		15.26% 0.00% 38.61% 14.44%
Financial Services 		10.29% 0.00% 30.34% 76.22%
Industrials 		9.11% 0.09% 32.39% 71.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.80% 0.00% 20.84% 48.20%
Basic Materials 		8.76% 0.00% 60.23% 19.32%
Healthcare 		8.64% 0.00% 30.30% 69.00%
Technology 		8.00% 0.00% 39.48% 78.77%
Consumer Defense 		4.70% 0.00% 31.85% 69.64%
Communication Services 		3.76% 0.00% 28.59% 78.13%
Utilities 		3.25% 0.00% 40.29% 43.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFADX % Rank
US 		14.05% -4.82% 95.75% 93.74%
Non US 		13.96% -46.69% 57.06% 89.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFADX % Rank
Corporate 		38.71% 0.00% 99.90% 30.69%
Derivative 		22.44% 0.00% 41.88% 5.64%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.42% 0.10% 100.00% 52.61%
Government 		10.96% 0.00% 98.64% 74.53%
Securitized 		10.27% 0.00% 83.28% 33.82%
Municipal 		0.19% 0.00% 31.28% 17.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PFADX % Rank
US 		40.05% -177.12% 87.76% 5.85%
Non US 		12.28% -39.00% 137.36% 26.72%

PFADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.05% 0.16% 2.71% 0.21%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.70% 99.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 12.35%
Administrative Fee 0.70% 0.01% 0.70% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 441.00% 56.46%

PFADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFADX Category Low Category High PFADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.71% 0.00% 10.92% 45.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFADX Category Low Category High PFADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -5.20% 6.33% 91.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Enstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

