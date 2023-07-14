Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
Net Assets
$160 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 2.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing more than 80% of the it’s assets, plus any amounts for borrowing, in shares of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds(“ETFs”) managed by The BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, LLC (“BNY Mellon”), under normal market circumstances (“BNY Mellon Underlying Funds”). The balance of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or mutual funds or ETFs managed by advisers other than BNY Mellon (“Other Underlying Funds”), under normal market circumstances. Each BNY Mellon Underlying Fund and Other Underlying Fund invests primarily in equity of varying market capitalization regardless of country exposure and/or fixed-income securities issued by domestic and foreign corporations and government entities, of any maturity or credit quality, including high yield bonds (also known as junk bonds). The Fund operates as a fund of funds.
In addition to equity and fixed income securities, Pacific Financial Group, LLC (the “Adviser”) may also invest in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities, and cash equivalents. The percentage of the Fund’s net assets allocated to equities, fixed-income securities, and cash equivalents will vary.
In selecting BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds to purchase or sell, on behalf of the Fund, the Adviser utilizes information provided by BNY Mellon, including data and analysis about the BNY Mellon Underlying Funds and Other Underlying Funds.
Further, in managing the Fund’s level of investment risk, the Adviser utilizes RiskPro®, a software technology developed by ProTools, LLC, an affiliate of the Adviser. Based on proprietary algorithms, RiskPro® provides an estimate of the range of gain or loss of a portfolio of securities over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period. The higher the RiskPro estimate, the greater the level of volatility that the Fund may experience over a twelve-month period. As a result, investors may select investments that are designed to be aligned with their level of comfort with investment risk. RiskPro’s algorithms take into account, among other factors, the volatility of the portfolio over the prior twelve months; a comparison of the portfolio’s volatility over the prior twelve-month period, to the volatility of the S&P 500 Index; and the long-term volatility of the S&P 500 Index.
The Adviser utilizes RiskPro to manage the Fund’s volatility as a whole, and to assess the impact of the Fund’s investment in BNY Mellon Underlying Funds. In some circumstances, the Adviser may use RiskPro to identify specific BNY Mellon Underlying Funds or Other Underlying Funds in which to invest, on behalf of the Fund. For this Fund, the Adviser’s goal is to limit the Fund’s maximum range of total returns, over a twelve month period, to a gain or a loss of less than 15%. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s potential gain or loss, as estimated by RiskPro®, may exceed 15% from time to time. The use of RiskPro allows investors to evaluate whether the expected volatility of the Fund, as estimated by RiskPro over a forward-looking rolling twelve-month period, is aligned with the investors’ level of comfort with investment risk.
|Period
|PFADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|28.33%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|70.17%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|91.76%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|69.18%
|2021
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|34.40%
|2020
|2.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|91.59%
|2019
|1.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|1.99%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|PFADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|27.47%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|62.29%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|89.96%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PFADX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|69.18%
|2021
|0.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|34.40%
|2020
|2.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|91.82%
|2019
|1.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|9.18%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|PFADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFADX % Rank
|Net Assets
|160 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|68.68%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|2
|10961
|98.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|162 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|50.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.99%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|2.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFADX % Rank
|Bonds
|52.33%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|6.89%
|Stocks
|28.01%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|93.74%
|Cash
|15.68%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|17.33%
|Other
|2.85%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|26.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.13%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|21.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|76.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFADX % Rank
|Real Estate
|19.43%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|14.44%
|Energy
|15.26%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|14.44%
|Financial Services
|10.29%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|76.22%
|Industrials
|9.11%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|71.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.80%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|48.20%
|Basic Materials
|8.76%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|19.32%
|Healthcare
|8.64%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|69.00%
|Technology
|8.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|78.77%
|Consumer Defense
|4.70%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|69.64%
|Communication Services
|3.76%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|78.13%
|Utilities
|3.25%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|43.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFADX % Rank
|US
|14.05%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|93.74%
|Non US
|13.96%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|89.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFADX % Rank
|Corporate
|38.71%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|30.69%
|Derivative
|22.44%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|5.64%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.42%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|52.61%
|Government
|10.96%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|74.53%
|Securitized
|10.27%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|33.82%
|Municipal
|0.19%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|17.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFADX % Rank
|US
|40.05%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|5.85%
|Non US
|12.28%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|26.72%
|PFADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.05%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|0.21%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|99.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.35%
|Administrative Fee
|0.70%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|100.00%
|PFADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PFADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFADX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|56.46%
|PFADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFADX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.71%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|45.53%
|PFADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PFADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFADX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|91.50%
|PFADX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Ms. Enstad began her career with Pacific Financial Group in 1991 and has served in a number of capacities, including performing operational duties (1991-1995), as the Head Trader (1995-2002), as the Director of Operations (1998-2002), as an Analyst (2002-2004), as an Assistant Portfolio Manager (2004-2006), as a Portfolio Manager (2006-2017), as Senior Portfolio Manager (2017-2018) and as Chief Investment Officer (2018-present). Ms. Enstad served as Chief Investment Officer for the Adviser since 2018. Ms. Enstad has a B.A. in Business from the University of Washington and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
