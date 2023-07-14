Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund does not attempt to fully replicate the index by owning each of the stocks in the index.

The fund uses a sampling strategy, investing substantially all of its assets in a group of stocks representative of the sector allocations, financial characteristics, and other attributes of the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of small- and mid-cap U.S. stocks by tracking the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P Completion Index (S&P Index). The S&P Index is a sub-index of the S&P Total Market Index and consists of all constituents in the S&P Total Market Index that are not also constituents of the S&P 500. The S&P Index included 3,715 stocks as of December 31, 2021.

In an attempt to track the S&P Index, the adviser selects stocks based on industry, size, and other characteristics. For example, if technology stocks made up 15% of the S&P Index, the fund would invest approximately 15% of its assets in technology stocks with similar characteristics. Several factors are considered in selecting representative stocks, including historical price movement, market capitalization, transaction costs, and others.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts and exchange-traded funds. Futures and exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.