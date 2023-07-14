Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund

PEXMX | Fund

$28.86

$945 M

1.14%

$0.33

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$945 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEXMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Smith

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund does not attempt to fully replicate the index by owning each of the stocks in the index.

The fund uses a sampling strategy, investing substantially all of its assets in a group of stocks representative of the sector allocations, financial characteristics, and other attributes of the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of small- and mid-cap U.S. stocks by tracking the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P Completion Index (S&P Index). The S&P Index is a sub-index of the S&P Total Market Index and consists of all constituents in the S&P Total Market Index that are not also constituents of the S&P 500. The S&P Index included 3,715 stocks as of December 31, 2021.

In an attempt to track the S&P Index, the adviser selects stocks based on industry, size, and other characteristics. For example, if technology stocks made up 15% of the S&P Index, the fund would invest approximately 15% of its assets in technology stocks with similar characteristics. Several factors are considered in selecting representative stocks, including historical price movement, market capitalization, transaction costs, and others.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts and exchange-traded funds. Futures and exchange-traded funds would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.

Read More

PEXMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -26.9% 59.5% 54.51%
1 Yr 8.1% -43.3% 860.3% 77.39%
3 Yr 0.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 35.67%
5 Yr -1.3%* -28.3% 82.5% 50.00%
10 Yr 2.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 41.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.96%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.20%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 50.47%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.45%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 50.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -53.4% 55.3% 52.39%
1 Yr 8.1% -60.3% 860.3% 73.32%
3 Yr 0.2%* -41.8% 41.4% 35.99%
5 Yr -1.3%* -27.6% 82.5% 54.55%
10 Yr 2.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 69.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.96%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.20%
2020 8.3% -17.6% 195.3% 50.47%
2019 5.1% -16.0% 9.5% 67.45%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 66.80%

NAV & Total Return History

PEXMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEXMX Category Low Category High PEXMX % Rank
Net Assets 945 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 53.87%
Number of Holdings 1717 20 3702 2.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 141 M 360 K 10.9 B 64.79%
Weighting of Top 10 12.65% 5.5% 92.1% 94.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 5.61%
  2. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 5.21%
  3. Blackstone Inc 1.20%
  4. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  5. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  6. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  7. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  8. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  9. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%
  10. E-Mini Russ 2000 Fut 6/21 0.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEXMX % Rank
Stocks 		100.02% 23.99% 100.52% 1.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 11.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 17.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 3.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 8.27%
Cash 		-0.02% -0.52% 26.94% 98.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEXMX % Rank
Technology 		23.65% 0.04% 62.17% 80.28%
Financial Services 		14.01% 0.00% 43.01% 13.56%
Healthcare 		12.21% 0.00% 43.77% 87.32%
Industrials 		12.08% 0.00% 38.23% 73.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.34% 0.00% 57.41% 73.24%
Real Estate 		8.75% 0.00% 19.28% 8.45%
Communication Services 		4.96% 0.00% 18.33% 16.90%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 62.10% 19.37%
Basic Materials 		3.70% 0.00% 17.25% 27.46%
Consumer Defense 		3.17% 0.00% 16.40% 28.87%
Utilities 		2.01% 0.00% 12.94% 12.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEXMX % Rank
US 		98.95% 23.38% 100.52% 6.87%
Non US 		1.07% 0.00% 35.22% 76.94%

PEXMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 19.28% 96.06%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.50% 2.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 70.63%

Sales Fees

PEXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.70% 0.00% 250.31% 42.16%

PEXMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEXMX Category Low Category High PEXMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.14% 0.00% 2.33% 12.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEXMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEXMX Category Low Category High PEXMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -2.24% 2.75% 4.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEXMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEXMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

