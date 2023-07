Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common and preferred shares of publicly traded domestic and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges in the pet industry. The pet industry includes companies that offer services and products for pets and pet owners (“Pet Parents”). Such companies will generally derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or will devote at least 50% of their assets to the following sectors: manufacturers and distributors of pet food, pet supplies, veterinary pharmaceuticals, veterinary wellness, veterinary and other pet services, pet equipment, pet toys, and products and services that support Pet Parents regarding their pet activities (hereinafter the “Pet Industry”). The Fund is classified as a non‑diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”). The Adviser defines PMV as the value informed purchasers are willing to pay to acquire assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser also generally evaluates an issuer’s free cash flow and long term earnings trends. Finally, the Adviser looks for a catalyst, something indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin‑off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business.