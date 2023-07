Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of emerging market companies at the time of purchase. The Fund considers a security to be tied economically to an emerging market (an “emerging market security”) if the issuer of the security has its principal place of business or principal office in an emerging market, has its principal securities trading market in an emerging market, or derives a majority of its revenue from emerging markets.

Here, “emerging market” means any market which is considered to be an emerging market by the international financial

community (including the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Aggregate Bond Index). Emerging markets generally exclude the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, and most nations located in Western Europe. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large) and style (growth or value).