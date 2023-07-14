Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Focused International Equity Fund

PEQYX | Fund

$14.96

$842 M

2.55%

$0.38

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$842 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 125.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEQYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Focused International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spencer Morgan

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks (growth or value stocks or both) of companies of any size outside the United States that we believe have favorable investment potential. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in equity investments. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. The fund’s equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). We invest in both developed countries and in emerging markets.

We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may

also consider other factors that we believe will cause the stock price to rise. We may also use derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.

The fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund. The fund expects to invest in a limited number of issuers.

Read More

PEQYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% 2.1% 19.2% 20.90%
1 Yr 14.9% -20.6% 27.8% 77.18%
3 Yr -4.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 97.91%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 88.12%
10 Yr 2.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 21.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -43.6% 71.3% 76.93%
2021 -9.1% -15.4% 9.4% 98.53%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 40.87%
2019 6.1% -0.5% 8.5% 3.69%
2018 -2.6% -13.0% 0.0% 5.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -16.4% 19.2% 20.90%
1 Yr 14.9% -27.2% 27.8% 72.39%
3 Yr -4.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 97.88%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.9% 60.8% 89.17%
10 Yr 2.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 54.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEQYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -43.6% 71.3% 76.93%
2021 -9.1% -15.4% 9.4% 98.53%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 40.87%
2019 6.1% -0.5% 8.5% 3.69%
2018 -2.6% -13.0% 0.0% 8.36%

NAV & Total Return History

PEQYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEQYX Category Low Category High PEQYX % Rank
Net Assets 842 M 1.02 M 369 B 46.22%
Number of Holdings 37 1 10801 90.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 381 M 0 34.5 B 31.73%
Weighting of Top 10 41.88% 1.9% 101.9% 10.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future June 21 5.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.54% 0.00% 122.60% 19.58%
Cash 		0.46% -65.15% 100.00% 76.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 17.35%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 46.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 9.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 19.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQYX % Rank
Technology 		22.20% 0.00% 36.32% 1.15%
Communication Services 		18.94% 0.00% 21.69% 0.86%
Financial Services 		14.21% 0.00% 47.75% 86.76%
Healthcare 		13.12% 0.00% 21.01% 34.96%
Industrials 		11.75% 5.17% 99.49% 78.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.62% 0.00% 36.36% 39.57%
Consumer Defense 		4.69% 0.00% 32.29% 93.24%
Energy 		4.47% 0.00% 16.89% 60.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 85.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 78.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQYX % Rank
Non US 		95.44% 0.00% 125.24% 52.33%
US 		4.10% -7.78% 68.98% 24.82%

PEQYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.02% 26.51% 62.14%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.60% 37.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEQYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 125.00% 2.00% 247.00% 94.37%

PEQYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEQYX Category Low Category High PEQYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 13.15% 10.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEQYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEQYX Category Low Category High PEQYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -0.93% 6.38% 88.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEQYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEQYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spencer Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Spencer Morgan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from Gonzaga University along with a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of San Diego. Spencer is a member of the Efficient Market Advisors (EMA) Investment Policy Committee. His role includes research, portfolio construction, and performance reporting.

Karan Sodhi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Sodhi is a Portfolio Manager, specializing in Putnam's international small-cap core equity strategy. In addition, he is an analyst in the Equity Research group, focusing on the international financials sector. Mr. Sodhi is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies in the international real estate industry and banking industries in India and Japan, and for making buy/sell recommendations. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sodhi served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst from 2000 to 2007. He rejoined the firm in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to rejoining Putnam, Mr. Sodhi was an Equity Analyst at Stark Investments from 2007 to 2009, and served as an Analyst/Research Associate at Stephens, Inc. from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Sodhi earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University and a B.A. in Accounting from Hendrix College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

