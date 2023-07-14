Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in large-cap companies, which, for purposes of this policy, are of a size similar to those in the Russell 1000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of January 31, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $720.6 million to $1.8 trillion. We may also invest in midsize companies. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.