Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$18.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.6%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in large-cap companies, which, for purposes of this policy, are of a size similar to those in the Russell 1000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of January 31, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $720.6 million to $1.8 trillion. We may also invest in midsize companies. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.
|Period
|PEQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|26.80%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|31.41%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|38.49%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|25.25%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|28.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|31.38%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|42.80%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|55.66%
|2019
|5.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|15.21%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|33.15%
|Period
|PEQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|25.33%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|28.47%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|38.45%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|30.29%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|61.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|31.38%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|42.88%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|55.58%
|2019
|5.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|15.21%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|62.85%
|PEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEQRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.2 B
|1 M
|151 B
|6.75%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|2
|1727
|29.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.7 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|6.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.59%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|61.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEQRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.76%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|87.11%
|Cash
|3.90%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|15.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.34%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|4.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|10.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|11.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|13.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEQRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.00%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|46.04%
|Financial Services
|17.85%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|63.86%
|Industrials
|13.48%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|23.10%
|Consumer Defense
|9.27%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|37.71%
|Technology
|9.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|65.18%
|Energy
|8.38%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|38.86%
|Basic Materials
|6.89%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|7.10%
|Utilities
|5.38%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|36.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.23%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|59.74%
|Real Estate
|3.22%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|42.24%
|Communication Services
|3.13%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|81.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEQRX % Rank
|US
|89.33%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|70.36%
|Non US
|5.43%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|40.89%
|PEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|39.71%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.72%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|9.87%
|PEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEQRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|55.07%
|PEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEQRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.82%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|77.29%
|PEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 12, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.117
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2012
9.76
9.8%
Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2019
2.75
2.8%
Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
