Putnam Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PEQRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.79 -0.2 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PEYAX) Primary Inst (PEIYX) Retirement (PEQRX) Retirement (PEQSX) Retirement (PEQLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Large Cap Value Fund

PEQRX | Fund

$29.79

$18.2 B

0.97%

$0.29

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$18.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEQRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jan 21, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Darren Jaroch

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for capital growth, current income, or both. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in large-cap companies, which, for purposes of this policy, are of a size similar to those in the Russell 1000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of January 31, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $720.6 million to $1.8 trillion. We may also invest in midsize companies. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

Read More

PEQRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -13.6% 215.2% 26.80%
1 Yr 6.9% -58.6% 197.5% 31.41%
3 Yr 7.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 38.49%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 25.25%
10 Yr 4.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 28.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -65.1% 22.3% 31.38%
2021 8.7% -25.3% 25.5% 42.80%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 55.66%
2019 5.7% -9.2% 10.4% 15.21%
2018 -2.9% -9.4% 3.1% 33.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -13.6% 215.2% 25.33%
1 Yr 6.9% -58.6% 197.5% 28.47%
3 Yr 7.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 38.45%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 30.29%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 61.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -65.1% 22.3% 31.38%
2021 8.7% -25.3% 25.5% 42.88%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 55.58%
2019 5.7% -9.2% 10.4% 15.21%
2018 -2.9% -8.9% 3.3% 62.85%

NAV & Total Return History

PEQRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEQRX Category Low Category High PEQRX % Rank
Net Assets 18.2 B 1 M 151 B 6.75%
Number of Holdings 104 2 1727 29.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.7 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 6.65%
Weighting of Top 10 25.59% 5.0% 99.2% 61.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.36%
  2. Bank of America Corp 3.23%
  3. Walmart Inc 2.76%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.62%
  5. Northrop Grumman Corp 2.50%
  6. ConocoPhillips 2.37%
  7. AbbVie Inc 2.35%
  8. Citigroup Inc 2.29%
  9. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 2.16%
  10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQRX % Rank
Stocks 		94.76% 28.02% 125.26% 87.11%
Cash 		3.90% -88.20% 71.98% 15.60%
Preferred Stocks 		1.34% 0.00% 12.57% 4.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 10.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 11.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 13.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQRX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.00% 0.00% 30.08% 46.04%
Financial Services 		17.85% 0.00% 58.05% 63.86%
Industrials 		13.48% 0.00% 42.76% 23.10%
Consumer Defense 		9.27% 0.00% 34.10% 37.71%
Technology 		9.19% 0.00% 54.02% 65.18%
Energy 		8.38% 0.00% 54.00% 38.86%
Basic Materials 		6.89% 0.00% 21.69% 7.10%
Utilities 		5.38% 0.00% 27.04% 36.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.23% 0.00% 22.74% 59.74%
Real Estate 		3.22% 0.00% 90.54% 42.24%
Communication Services 		3.13% 0.00% 26.58% 81.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEQRX % Rank
US 		89.33% 24.51% 121.23% 70.36%
Non US 		5.43% 0.00% 41.42% 40.89%

PEQRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.04% 45.41% 39.71%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 1.50% 30.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 488.00% 9.87%

PEQRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEQRX Category Low Category High PEQRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 41.90% 55.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEQRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEQRX Category Low Category High PEQRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.82% -1.51% 4.28% 77.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEQRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEQRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2012

9.76

9.8%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

Lauren DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

