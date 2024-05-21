Home
PENNX (Mutual Fund)

PENNX (Mutual Fund)

Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund

PENNX | Fund

$9.82

$1.88 B

-

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

26.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.4%

Net Assets

$1.88 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PENNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Effective May 1, 2024, all information in this section is deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution.

The Fund uses multiple investment disciplines in an effort to provide exposure to approaches that have historically performed well in different market environments. These disciplines include “High Quality,” which looks for companies that have high returns on invested capital and that Royce believes have significant competitive advantages; “Emerging Quality,” which seeks companies that are newer in their lifecycle but that Royce believes can become High Quality in the future; “Traditional Value,” which looks for companies trading at prices below Royce’s estimate of their current worth; and “Quality Value,” which seeks companies with attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, and lower leverage that also trade at what Royce believes are attractive valuations. The Fund’s portfolio managers generally focus on one of these approaches in managing segments of the Fund’s assets, while the Lead Portfolio Manager collaborates with the managers across all segments.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such small-cap companies, under normal circumstances. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

PENNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PENNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 26.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 5.9%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 12.4%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 9.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PENNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 20.6% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -21.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -5.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 8.5% N/A N/A N/A
2019 21.8% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PENNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 26.5% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 5.9%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 12.4%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 9.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PENNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 26.7% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -17.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 22.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 14.1% N/A N/A N/A
2019 26.6% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PENNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PENNX Category Low Category High PENNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.88 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 289 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 281 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 14.33% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Arcosa Inc 1.76%
  2. Air Lease Corp 1.68%
  3. Haemonetics Corp 1.58%
  4. First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC 1.50%
  5. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.48%
  6. Element Solutions Inc 1.35%
  7. Enovis Corp 1.35%
  8. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 1.24%
  9. SEI Investments Co 1.20%
  10. Innospec Inc 1.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PENNX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.24% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PENNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PENNX % Rank
US 		91.96% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		6.94% N/A N/A N/A

PENNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PENNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.76% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PENNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PENNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PENNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PENNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PENNX Category Low Category High PENNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PENNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PENNX Category Low Category High PENNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PENNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PENNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

