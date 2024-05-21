Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Effective May 1, 2024, all information in this section is deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution.
The Fund uses multiple investment disciplines in an effort to provide exposure to approaches that have historically performed well in different market environments. These disciplines include “High Quality,” which looks for companies that have high returns on invested capital and that Royce believes have significant competitive advantages; “Emerging Quality,” which seeks companies that are newer in their lifecycle but that Royce believes can become High Quality in the future; “Traditional Value,” which looks for companies trading at prices below Royce’s estimate of their current worth; and “Quality Value,” which seeks companies with attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, and lower leverage that also trade at what Royce believes are attractive valuations. The Fund’s portfolio managers generally focus on one of these approaches in managing segments of the Fund’s assets, while the Lead Portfolio Manager collaborates with the managers across all segments.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such small-cap companies, under normal circumstances. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|PENNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|26.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|12.4%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|9.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PENNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|20.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-21.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|-5.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|8.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|21.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|PENNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|PENNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PENNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.88 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|289
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|281 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PENNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|1.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.17%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PENNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PENNX % Rank
|US
|91.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|6.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PENNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PENNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|PENNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PENNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PENNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.011
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.404
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$2.721
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.517
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.338
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.058
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$1.762
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$2.177
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.748
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.012
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$2.066
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.066
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$1.470
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.139
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.652
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.039
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.034
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.614
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.380
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.000
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.100
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.232
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.775
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.074
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.700
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.104
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.529
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.026
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.502
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.075
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.283
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.020
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.100
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.072
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.630
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$1.590
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 1999
|$0.160
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 1999
|$0.290
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 10, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1998
|$0.010
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 10, 1998
|$0.700
|CapitalGainLongTerm
