Mr. Freiwald is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's emerging markets equity strategy. He joined Putnam in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Freiwald was an Analyst focusing on emerging-market equities. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Associate, Corporate Restructuring, at AEG Partners in 2009, an Associate, Equity Research, at William Blair & Company from 2006 to 2008, and an Accountant at Northern Trust from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Freiwald earned an M.B.A. in Analytic Finance, Economics, and International Business from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Finance from Southern Illinois University.