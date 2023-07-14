Home
Trending ETFs

Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund

mutual fund
PEMLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.25 +0.03 +0.25%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (PEMYX) Primary Retirement (PEMLX) A (PEMMX) Retirement (PEMQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund

PEMLX | Fund

$12.25

$435 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$435 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 124.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Freiwald

Fund Description

PEMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -11.0% 30.2% 28.21%
1 Yr 13.7% -12.7% 29.2% 21.04%
3 Yr -3.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 72.84%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 37.61%
10 Yr 2.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 18.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -50.1% 7.2% 75.66%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 68.93%
2020 10.3% -7.2% 79.7% 9.84%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 31.12%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 62.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -30.3% 30.2% 26.75%
1 Yr 13.7% -48.9% 29.2% 18.81%
3 Yr -3.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 72.86%
5 Yr 0.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 40.57%
10 Yr 2.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 24.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.8% -50.1% 7.2% 75.66%
2021 -4.8% -18.2% 13.6% 68.93%
2020 10.3% -7.2% 79.7% 9.84%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 31.12%
2018 -4.2% -7.2% 7.0% 68.57%

NAV & Total Return History

PEMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEMLX Category Low Category High PEMLX % Rank
Net Assets 435 M 717 K 102 B 50.25%
Number of Holdings 60 10 6734 83.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 204 M 340 K 19.3 B 47.01%
Weighting of Top 10 44.60% 2.8% 71.7% 12.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 11.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEMLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.71% 0.90% 110.97% 28.93%
Cash 		1.29% -23.67% 20.19% 64.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 75.60%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 71.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 70.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 74.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEMLX % Rank
Technology 		31.31% 0.00% 47.50% 9.35%
Financial Services 		19.67% 0.00% 48.86% 65.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 48.94% 69.78%
Communication Services 		9.24% 0.00% 39.29% 46.22%
Consumer Defense 		7.01% 0.00% 28.13% 35.21%
Industrials 		6.15% 0.00% 43.53% 47.25%
Basic Materials 		5.53% 0.00% 30.03% 71.19%
Energy 		5.06% 0.00% 24.80% 35.60%
Healthcare 		4.77% 0.00% 93.26% 35.72%
Real Estate 		0.36% 0.00% 17.15% 79.64%
Utilities 		0.02% 0.00% 39.12% 69.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEMLX % Rank
Non US 		93.55% -4.71% 112.57% 68.87%
US 		5.16% -1.60% 104.72% 12.07%

PEMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.03% 41.06% 34.04%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 2.00% 68.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 69.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PEMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 86.96%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 124.00% 0.00% 190.00% 93.56%

PEMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEMLX Category Low Category High PEMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 87.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEMLX Category Low Category High PEMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -1.98% 17.62% 86.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

PEMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Freiwald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2019

2.77

2.8%

Mr. Freiwald is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's emerging markets equity strategy. He joined Putnam in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Freiwald was an Analyst focusing on emerging-market equities. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Associate, Corporate Restructuring, at AEG Partners in 2009, an Associate, Equity Research, at William Blair & Company from 2006 to 2008, and an Accountant at Northern Trust from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Freiwald earned an M.B.A. in Analytic Finance, Economics, and International Business from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Finance from Southern Illinois University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

