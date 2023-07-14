Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PEMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|28.21%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|21.04%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|72.84%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|37.61%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|18.73%
* Annualized
|PEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|435 M
|717 K
|102 B
|50.25%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|10
|6734
|83.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|204 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|47.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.60%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|12.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.71%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|28.93%
|Cash
|1.29%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|64.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|75.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|71.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|70.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|74.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Technology
|31.31%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|9.35%
|Financial Services
|19.67%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|65.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|69.78%
|Communication Services
|9.24%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|46.22%
|Consumer Defense
|7.01%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|35.21%
|Industrials
|6.15%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|47.25%
|Basic Materials
|5.53%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|71.19%
|Energy
|5.06%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|35.60%
|Healthcare
|4.77%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|35.72%
|Real Estate
|0.36%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|79.64%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|69.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Non US
|93.55%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|68.87%
|US
|5.16%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|12.07%
|PEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|34.04%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|68.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|86.96%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PEMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|124.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|93.56%
|PEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|87.61%
|PEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEMLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|86.54%
|PEMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2019
2.77
2.8%
Mr. Freiwald is the Portfolio Manager of Putnam's emerging markets equity strategy. He joined Putnam in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Freiwald was an Analyst focusing on emerging-market equities. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Associate, Corporate Restructuring, at AEG Partners in 2009, an Associate, Equity Research, at William Blair & Company from 2006 to 2008, and an Accountant at Northern Trust from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Freiwald earned an M.B.A. in Analytic Finance, Economics, and International Business from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Finance from Southern Illinois University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
