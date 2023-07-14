The Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of equity securities that are tied economically to a number of countries throughout the world, and typically invests in three or more countries outside of the United States (U.S.). The Fund has broad discretion to invest in issuers located or doing business throughout the world, including in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund targets a limit of a 10% overweight position to developing or emerging markets (the countries within the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia not represented in the MSCI World Index as developed markets) as compared to the exposure of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index to such countries. More than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the equity securities of issuers located in the same country. The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include, for example, common stocks, American Depositary Receipts or other U.S. listings of foreign common stocks and other mutual funds. The Fund may use other mutual funds, closed-end funds and derivative instruments to gain broad exposure to markets and/or a particular index, including, but not limited to, Federated Hermes International Growth Fund (the “Underlying Fund”), an open-end mutual fund advised by the Fund’s investment adviser using the same portfolio management team and strategies as the Fund’s International Growth Component (as defined below). It is expected that the Fund’s investment in the Underlying Fund will be a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund may use derivative contracts to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts will work as intended. Derivative investments made by the Fund are included within the Fund’s 80% policy (as described below) and are calculated at market value. Federated Global Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”) has delegated to Polaris Capital Management, LLC (“Polaris” or the “Sub-Adviser”) the responsibility for providing portfolio management services to a portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser has allocated the Fund’s assets among a growth strategy (“International Growth Component”) and a value strategy (“International Value Component”). The Adviser manages the International Growth Component. Polaris furnishes investment advisory services to the International Value Component. The Adviser monitors the performance of Polaris and, at any point, the Adviser could change the allocation of the Fund’s assets between itself and Polaris on a basis determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of shareholders. This means that the portion of the assets managed by the Adviser could be significantly larger than that managed by Polaris or vice versa and that the difference between such proportions could change from time to time. The Fund utilizes an active trading approach. The Adviser may choose to sell a holding when, for example, in the Adviser’s view, it no longer represents an attractive investment or to take advantage of what it considers to be a better investment opportunity. The Fund will invest its assets so that, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity investments. The Fund will notify shareholders at least 60 days in advance of any change in its investment policy that would permit the Fund to invest, under normal circumstances, less than 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity investments. PORTFOLIO TURNOVER The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.