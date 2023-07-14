Home
Trending ETFs

Principal Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
PEIJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.32 -0.09 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PQIAX) Primary Inst (PEIIX) C (PEUCX) Retirement (PEIOX) Retirement (PEIQX) Retirement (PIEMX) Retirement (PEIPX) Retirement (PEIJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Equity Income Fund

PEIJX | Fund

$36.32

$9.97 B

2.06%

$0.75

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEIJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Coleman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities at the time of purchase. The Fund usually invests in equity securities of companies with large and medium market capitalizations. The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in securities of foreign issuers.
Read More

PEIJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -13.6% 215.2% 50.87%
1 Yr 3.5% -58.6% 197.5% 56.47%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 51.69%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 39.41%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 46.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -65.1% 22.3% 75.08%
2021 7.6% -25.3% 25.5% 52.98%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 18.14%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 23.95%
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -13.6% 215.2% 48.43%
1 Yr 3.5% -58.6% 197.5% 54.55%
3 Yr 6.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 51.87%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 37.70%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 43.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -65.1% 22.3% 75.08%
2021 7.6% -25.3% 25.5% 53.06%
2020 1.4% -8.4% 56.7% 18.14%
2019 5.3% -9.2% 10.4% 24.32%
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PEIJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEIJX Category Low Category High PEIJX % Rank
Net Assets 9.97 B 1 M 151 B 13.59%
Number of Holdings 62 2 1727 68.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.45 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 13.22%
Weighting of Top 10 24.82% 5.0% 99.2% 65.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Merck & Co Inc 2.93%
  2. BCE Inc 2.76%
  3. Abbott Laboratories 2.65%
  4. KKR & Co Inc Ordinary Shares 2.57%
  5. The Walt Disney Co 2.56%
  6. Hormel Foods Corp 2.55%
  7. BlackRock Inc 2.53%
  8. Deere & Co 2.40%
  9. Morgan Stanley 2.37%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIJX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 28.02% 125.26% 60.84%
Cash 		2.21% -88.20% 71.98% 36.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 84.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 83.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 84.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 84.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIJX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.23% 0.00% 58.05% 51.73%
Healthcare 		18.51% 0.00% 30.08% 38.70%
Industrials 		11.27% 0.00% 42.76% 55.28%
Consumer Defense 		8.92% 0.00% 34.10% 42.00%
Technology 		8.79% 0.00% 54.02% 72.19%
Energy 		7.18% 0.00% 54.00% 61.39%
Communication Services 		7.10% 0.00% 26.58% 28.47%
Utilities 		5.64% 0.00% 27.04% 34.32%
Real Estate 		4.81% 0.00% 90.54% 22.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.30% 0.00% 22.74% 77.48%
Basic Materials 		4.27% 0.00% 21.69% 28.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIJX % Rank
US 		84.30% 24.51% 121.23% 83.50%
Non US 		13.49% 0.00% 41.42% 12.64%

PEIJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.04% 45.41% 62.47%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 38.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.00% 23.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 87.41%

Trading Fees

PEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 488.00% 25.46%

PEIJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEIJX Category Low Category High PEIJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.06% 0.00% 41.90% 44.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEIJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEIJX Category Low Category High PEIJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -1.51% 4.28% 45.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEIJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEIJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2010

12.04

12.0%

Dan is the Chief Investment Officer at Edge Asset Management, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors, and serves as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and overseeing the firm’s equity strategies. Dan joined Edge as a Portfolio Manager in 2001 and was promoted to the Head of Equities in 2005. He has been in the investment industry since 1979. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Business Manager for Info Space, Inc./Go2Net, Inc. His background also includes positions with Brookhaven Capital Management, LLC/Clyde Hill Research and Ragen MacKenzie. Dan received an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of

Nedret Vidinli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Ned Vidinli is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Analyst at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. He joined EDGE in 2010 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Mr. Vidinli has worked in a variety of capacities in and around the Financial sector. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst for FSI Group, Inc. providing fundamental research coverage for Financials, an Associate Director for Fitch Ratings, and an Associate National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Department of Treasury – Comptroller of the Currency. He received an M.B.A. from Benedictine University and a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Drake University. Mr. Vidinli has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Sarah Radecki

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2021

1.4

1.4%

Sarah E. Radecki joined Principal in 1999. Ms. Radecki earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics from Saint Mary’s College of California and a master’s degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

