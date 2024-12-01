Home
Trending ETFs

PEIEX (Mutual Fund)

PEIEX (Mutual Fund)

P/E GLOBAL ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.71 +0.05 +0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (PEIEX)

Name

As of 01/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

P/E GLOBAL ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL FUND

PEIEX | Fund

$10.71

$21.8 M

0.00%

2.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$21.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    P/E GLOBAL ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    PENN Capital Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Instl
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective primarily by investing in exchange-traded futures, including equity index, such as futures related to the MSCI EAFE Index, and currency futures. The Fund may also invest in forward contracts.

As the Fund’s equity index and currency exposure is taken primarily through investments in futures contacts, which generally do not require significant collateral, the Fund also expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in instruments for cash management purposes, including fixed-income securities, such as U.S. Treasury securities, money market securities, cash or cash equivalents.

The Adviser employs various qualitative and quantitative investment processes that it refers to as the Enhanced International Equity Strategy on behalf of the Fund. The Enhanced International Equity Strategy seeks to combine the performance of:

Certain U.S. dollar hedged global equity index futures (referred to as the “International Equity Index Futures Component”), and
the Adviser’s proprietary FX Strategy (Conservative, No-Gold), a strategy focused on the international currency markets that targets a volatility designated by the Adviser as conservative and excludes exposure to gold (the “FX Component”).

International Equity Index Futures Component: The Fund seeks to capture the returns of large and mid-cap equity securities in developed markets outside of the U.S. and Canada by investing in exchange-traded equity index futures such as futures on the MSCI EAFE Index.

These exchange-traded equity index futures may be denominated in U.S. Dollars, however, the securities that compose the underlying index are each denominated in their home currency. Consequently, the returns of the index futures are influenced by changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. Dollar and the various home currencies of the securities included in the index. To reduce this influence, the Adviser utilizes exchange-traded currency futures to hedge all or a portion of the exchange rate influence embedded in index and, as described below in the FX Component, overlays selected foreign currency exposure to target enhanced returns.

FX Component: The Fund invests in exchange-traded futures providing exposure to developed market and emerging market currencies. The Adviser’s investment process involves the use of a disciplined and dynamic quantitative model to determine positions held by the Fund. This model relies on statistical analysis to forecast returns and volatilities for currencies based on underlying fundamental factors which the Adviser believes drive exchange rates over time.

As part of the Adviser’s portfolio construction and optimization process, the Adviser seeks to minimize exposure to currencies of countries with heightened sustainability risks, through implementation of a penalty function that references environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) score data issued by an independent third party that is related to a particular country. The penalty function is intended to reduce the Fund’s exposures to currencies of countries with low ESG scores. ESG scores may be negatively impacted by underlying data in three general categories: (1) natural and produced capital (e.g., insufficient infrastructure), (2) human capital (e.g., poor access to clean water), and (3) institutional capital (e.g., evidence of corruption).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries outside of the U.S. In addition, the Fund will have exposure, equal to at least 40% of its assets, to investments outside of the United States through the use of derivatives.

For this purpose, a company is considered to be located outside the United States if: (i) it is organized under the laws of or maintains its principal office in a country located outside the United States; (ii) its securities are principally traded on trading markets in countries located outside the United States; (iii) it derives at least 50% of its total revenue or profits from either goods produced or services performed or sales made in countries located outside the United States; or (iv) it has at least 50% of its assets in countries located outside the United States. In addition, the Fund considers investments in currency futures to be investments outside of the United States. The Fund considers an equity index future to be an investment outside of the United States if at least 50% of the securities of the companies that comprise the index are located outside of the United States.

The Fund is a “commodity pool” under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act, and the Adviser is a “commodity pool operator” registered with and regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”).

Read More

PEIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PEIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEIEX Category Low Category High PEIEX % Rank
Net Assets 21.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 14 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 15.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 72.83% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 22.89%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 22.80%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 22.68%
  4. AUDUSD Crncy Fut Sep23 2.59%
  5. JPN YEN CURR FUT Sep23 1.63%
  6. USD/SEK Future Sep23 0.10%
  7. EURO FX CURR FUT Sep23 0.05%
  8. NEW ZEALAND $ FUT Sep23 0.05%
  9. C$ CURRENCY FUT Sep23 0.04%
  10. USD/NOK Future Sep23 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIEX % Rank
Bonds 		68.37% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		30.68% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIEX % Rank
Derivative 		0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEIEX % Rank
US 		68.37% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PEIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.69% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PEIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PEIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PEIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEIEX Category Low Category High PEIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEIEX Category Low Category High PEIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PEIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

