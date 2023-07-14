Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
PEGZX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.22 -0.1 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PEGZX) Primary C (PEGCX) A (PEEAX) Retirement (JDERX) Retirement (PJGQX) Retirement (PEGGX) Retirement (PEGEX)
PEGZX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.22 -0.1 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PEGZX) Primary C (PEGCX) A (PEEAX) Retirement (JDERX) Retirement (PJGQX) Retirement (PEGGX) Retirement (PEGEX)
PEGZX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.22 -0.1 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (PEGZX) Primary C (PEGCX) A (PEEAX) Retirement (JDERX) Retirement (PJGQX) Retirement (PEGGX) Retirement (PEGEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund

PEGZX | Fund

$20.22

$2.16 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

22.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-13.0%

Net Assets

$2.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund

PEGZX | Fund

$20.22

$2.16 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.70%

PEGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Funds (Prudential)
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Bryan

Fund Description

The Fund’s subadviser normally invests at least 80% of the Fund's investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of medium-sized companies with the potential for above-average growth. Investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund considers medium-sized companies to be those with market capitalizations that are within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Index. Market capitalization is measured at the time of purchase. The market capitalizations within the Russell Midcap Index will vary, but as of September 30, 2022, the median capitalization was $8.79 billion, and the largest company by market capitalization was $46.7 billion. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations larger or smaller than previously noted, consistent with its investment objective.In decidingwhich equities to buy,the subadviser uses what is known as a growth investment style. This means the subadviser invests in companies that it believes could experience superior sales orearningsgrowth.In addition to buying equities, the Fund may invest in other equity-related securities. Equity-related securities include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), common stocks, non-convertible preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, and the common and preferred stock of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Read More

PEGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -26.9% 59.5% 33.27%
1 Yr 22.9% -43.3% 860.3% 5.65%
3 Yr -10.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 80.78%
5 Yr -13.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 91.60%
10 Yr -5.9%* -18.3% 13.6% 88.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 15.84%
2021 -7.3% -52.0% 83.9% 81.14%
2020 1.2% -17.6% 195.3% 93.93%
2019 0.4% -16.0% 9.5% 95.32%
2018 -7.9% -13.6% 24.1% 95.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -53.4% 55.3% 31.33%
1 Yr 22.9% -60.3% 860.3% 5.12%
3 Yr -10.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 80.89%
5 Yr -13.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 92.89%
10 Yr -5.9%* -17.1% 15.4% 97.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 16.01%
2021 -7.3% -52.0% 83.9% 81.14%
2020 1.2% -17.6% 195.3% 93.93%
2019 0.4% -16.0% 9.5% 95.13%
2018 -7.9% -13.6% 24.1% 96.54%

NAV & Total Return History

PEGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEGZX Category Low Category High PEGZX % Rank
Net Assets 2.16 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 30.63%
Number of Holdings 73 20 3702 57.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 482 M 360 K 10.9 B 39.44%
Weighting of Top 10 22.22% 5.5% 92.1% 73.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 2.88%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.78%
  3. Quanta Services Inc 2.56%
  4. IQVIA Holdings Inc 2.52%
  5. Heico Corp 2.38%
  6. Performance Food Group Co 2.27%
  7. Molina Healthcare Inc 2.26%
  8. PPD Inc Ordinary Shares 2.26%
  9. Marvell Technology Inc 2.25%
  10. AMETEK Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGZX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 23.99% 100.52% 29.23%
Cash 		1.02% -0.52% 26.94% 68.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 14.61%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 20.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 7.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 11.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGZX % Rank
Technology 		39.21% 0.04% 62.17% 10.92%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 43.77% 69.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.30% 0.00% 57.41% 38.03%
Industrials 		14.92% 0.00% 38.23% 49.82%
Financial Services 		4.04% 0.00% 43.01% 75.53%
Real Estate 		3.54% 0.00% 19.28% 30.11%
Consumer Defense 		3.30% 0.00% 16.40% 26.23%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 17.25% 34.15%
Communication Services 		0.65% 0.00% 18.33% 81.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 30.63%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 66.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGZX % Rank
US 		96.49% 23.38% 100.52% 25.18%
Non US 		2.49% 0.00% 35.22% 59.15%

PEGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.02% 19.28% 85.15%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 15.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PEGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 250.31% 74.71%

PEGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEGZX Category Low Category High PEGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 15.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEGZX Category Low Category High PEGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -2.24% 2.75% 25.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Bryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2018

3.89

3.9%

Bryan is an analyst at Jennison, his employer since 1999. Before joining the company, he worked as a trader at Prudential, and prior to that, he served as a broker in the retail division of Waterhouse Securities. Bryan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Bryan earned a BS from the State University of New York College at Oswego and is a member of The New York Society of Security Analysts Inc.

Eric Sartorius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×