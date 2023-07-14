Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$176 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PEGQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO ESG Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jing Yang

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high and consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies (i.e., the Fund will favor certain investments that offer consistent and high levels of income). The capital appreciation sought by the Fund generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several investment sectors, without limitation, which may include: (i) high yield securities (“junk bonds”) and investment grade corporate bonds of issuers located in the United States and non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments (including emerging market governments), their agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) mortgage-related and other asset backed securities; and (iv) foreign currencies, including those of emerging market countries. However, the Fund is not required to gain exposure to any one investment sector, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time.The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from zero to eight years based on Pacific Investment Management Company LLC’s (“PIMCO”) market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to the environment, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG practices”) are not to PIMCO’s satisfaction. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s ESG practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material ESG issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations.Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO seeks to identify opportunities for a company to improve its ESG practices, and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund has flexibility to invest in securities of issuers whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. The Fund may also exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion.The Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, the production or trade of pornographic materials, or in the oil industry, including extraction, production, and refining or the production, distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund can invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities. However, green labeled bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors may be permitted. Labeled green bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits.In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, PIMCO may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in high yield securities rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such 50% limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information.The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities and up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
PEGQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -7.2% 18.1% 75.84%
1 Yr -3.6% -18.7% 21.2% 81.21%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -31.8% 18.4% 39.45%
2021 0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 18.22%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -11.7% 18.1% 75.84%
1 Yr -3.6% -18.7% 38.5% 80.25%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -31.8% 18.4% 39.60%
2021 0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 18.22%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PEGQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEGQX Category Low Category High PEGQX % Rank
Net Assets 176 M 100 124 B 74.15%
Number of Holdings 554 2 8175 46.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.7 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 63.69%
Weighting of Top 10 30.12% 4.3% 105.0% 45.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Ml 1.09711% 9989800.00%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 26.93%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.77%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.17%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 6.80%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 0% 5.78%
  7. International Bank for Reconstruction and Development 3% 3% 5.63%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 5.27%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 5.27%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 5.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGQX % Rank
Bonds 		77.12% -150.81% 180.51% 72.33%
Cash 		18.89% -261.12% 258.91% 22.05%
Convertible Bonds 		3.98% 0.00% 33.50% 21.47%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 77.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 70.89%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 55.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGQX % Rank
Securitized 		21.65% 0.00% 99.65% 37.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.88% 0.00% 100.00% 22.69%
Corporate 		20.65% 0.00% 97.25% 68.02%
Government 		20.45% 0.00% 99.43% 30.39%
Derivative 		16.38% -0.52% 72.98% 15.46%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 60.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEGQX % Rank
US 		66.67% -151.11% 194.51% 50.29%
Non US 		10.45% -136.75% 104.82% 67.72%

PEGQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.72% 0.01% 26.65% 81.03%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.29% 65.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.70% 96.49%

Sales Fees

PEGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 632.00% 20.95%

PEGQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEGQX Category Low Category High PEGQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.50% 0.00% 15.93% 63.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEGQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEGQX Category Low Category High PEGQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.91% -1.55% 11.51% 80.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEGQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PEGQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Joshua Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO’s mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors and was ranked as one of the top analysts b

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Jelle Brons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

